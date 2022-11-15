'Next Generation' actress Denise Crosby continues journey alongside Trek fans at Tulsa convention

It’s safe to assume Denise Crosby knows more about “Star Trek” fandom than most people on the planet — or, for that matter, any planet in the federation.

Crosby has experienced the phenomenon from multiple perspectives. The actress was overwhelmed by Trek love after originating the character of security officer Tasha Yar in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and she took deep dives into Trek fandom in the 1997 documentary “Trekkies” and a 2003 follow-up, “Trekkies 2.”

It’s a continuing mission.

Crosby will be the headlining guest at a Retromania Collectibles Show, scheduled Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, inside Central Park Hall at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

The pop culture con will feature guests from the Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers franchises, plus vendors selling toys, comics, art, video games and other items.

Crosby, who took part in a phone interview in advance of the show, was in the midst of doing a buzz-generating indie film (“Miracle Mile”) when she got an audition for “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” At the time, she envisioned a career path in film and theater.

“I really didn’t have my sights on doing a TV show,” she said. “This was in the ‘80s, and TV was quite different. I was in acting classes, and all the young actors were starting to get parts in movies. There was sort of this vibe that you went into television to disappear.”

The original “Star Trek” series aired for only three seasons in the 1960s, but that was long enough to ignite the creation of a sprawling and loyal fan base. Fans who yearned to see more adventures of the original crew were rewarded with four motion pictures before “Star Trek: The Next Generation” came along.

Because the original series was so beloved, did Crosby worry about how “Star Trek: The Next Generation” would be received?

“I had some fear that they were trying to do a new version of something that was so iconic in pop culture at that point,” she said. “Plus, Next Gen was being made differently than most TV shows.”

Here’s what she means by that: There was no such thing as streaming television in 1987. There were three major television networks and a fourth that was starting to take baby steps. “Star Trek: The Next Generation” found a home on none of them. Instead, the series aired in first-run syndication on independent stations and on network affiliates that took a chance on the show.

Said Crosby: “It just felt like ‘I don’t know if this is going to get off the ground. It just sounds like a desperate attempt to do something.’ I didn’t have a lot of choices. I was young, and I was just getting started in my career, so I went for it.”

In a decade that brought us New Coke, fans were skeptical about new Trek. Crosby cited pre-debut “mumblings.”

“They were already ragging on the show and the concept, and we were getting a lot of disgruntled letters, and this was before the show even went on the air,” she said.

Can you imagine what it would have been like if social media existed then?

“Oh, my God. Who knows if we ever would have made it?” she said. “People were really hostile. They thought ‘You can’t do this. How dare you? There’s not going to be another Captain Kirk and blah, blah, blah, blah.’ The actors, we were just lucky to have a job. We all kind of looked at each other and said ‘Who are these people? What are they talking about?’ Then you realize how important this has been in their lives and what meaning it has. But they warmed to it quickly, and then it took off.”

“Star Trek: The Next Generation” soared for seven seasons and, like the original series, begat motion pictures.

If Next Gen had been a failure, who knows if the Trek franchise would have withered or gone dormant? The show’s success led to the launch of other Trek series. In 2002, when TV Guide ranked the top 50 television shows of all time, only one Trek series made the list. It was Next Gen. Rolling Stone compiled a list of the all-time top 100 TV shows this year and included the original series.

“I know there are people that ‘Deep Space Nine’ or ‘Voyager’ could be their favorite,” Crosby said. “It’s just a matter of what you like.”

In hindsight, what did Next Gen get right?

“I think obviously there was a great sort of chemistry with the characters and having someone like Patrick Stewart sort of anchor the crew, it gave it a sort of gravitas and depth,” Crosby said.

“It finally jelled and got a little bit stronger in the writing by about the third season. You finally got people like Michael Piller in there to really make solid scripts. The first season that I was on, the scripts, it was really a rough ride with the writers. It was like a revolving door, and stories weren’t great, and it had to find itself a little bit.”

Next Gen actors were immediately embraced on the con circuit. Fans and con organizers were excited to have new faces at events.

“The first time I went to a con, I can’t remember which city it was, but I was in a hotel in the conference room,” Crosby said. “They were gathered, hundreds of people, and I was off in the kind of wings, and I came out to this huge round of applause and I got very emotional. ... It was a little overwhelming. It completely took me off guard and surprised me that I had that kind of response, but it was this outpouring of love and it really took me by surprise. I could feel it.”

Fast-forward a few years. Crosby interviewed fans and actors for the “Trekkies” documentary. She was a producer and a friend, Roger Nygard, was the director. The project sprang from a lunch conversation after she had returned from a con.

“He was fascinated by what I do there. What is it like? I said ‘I can’t believe no one has ever made a documentary about this.’ And he said, ‘You know what? We’re going to make a documentary.’”

They hustled up equipment and helpers and shot initial footage at a local con. They liked the test drive and kept going.

One of the best moments in “Trekkies” comes when James Doohan (Scotty in the original series) tells about receiving a fan letter that also was a suicide note. He phoned the fan and urged her to come see him in two weeks at a con. In giving the fan something to look forward to, he saved her life.

Years later, Doohan got a letter from the fan, who thanked him and shared news that she had earned a master’s degree in electronic engineering.

“To me, that’s the best thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Doohan said. “It brings tears to my eyes every time I even talk about the story.”

Crosby said she has had versions of that kind of experience. People (especially women) who were in rough patches of life found their way out “because they could relate to what my character, Tasha Yar, had to go through and survive and the struggles that she faced. It gives a much deeper meaning to all of this than just a TV show. That has been the biggest takeaway for me, really, has been how empowered some women have felt by this character on the show.”

About Trek and its fandom, Crosby said this: “It is a uniting, positive sort of mythology that we always have had since the beginning of man. We have had stories that will inspire or they are little morality plays or little metaphors for things.

“And (Trek creator) Gene Roddenberry was able to kind of address modern, contemporary ideas that were happening and issues and doing it in a very, very creative, sly way.

“People gravitate towards the show and its heroes. They kind of see the best in mankind when they watch a show like that. What are we capable of? So much of science fiction is very dystopian and dark. We’re getting worse and worse as time goes on. This sort of tells the tale differently in that we will not only survive, but we are better than we are now.”