Next chapter of PBS documentary series starts in Tulsa

Next stop: Tulsa.

“The Great Muslim American Road Trip,” a three-part documentary series airing on PBS, follows a millennial Muslim American couple (rapper Mona Haydar and husband Sebastian Robins) on a cross country journey along historic Route 66 for an exploration of Islam’s roots in America.

Episode two is titled “A Bridge Over Troubled Waters: Tulsa to Albuquerque, New Mexico” and will debut 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. The episode will feature Route 66 stops in Tulsa, Amarillo, Texas; Santa Fe, N.M.; Albuquerque, N.M.; and Gallup, N.M.

•Tulsa: On the 100th Anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Haydar and Robins meet Pastor C.J. Neal, a local Christian leader steeped in the history of the region.

Together, they visit the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park, memorializing the Greenwood district’s fiery destruction. Events such as these and the general atmosphere of intense racism experienced by African Americans in the early 1900s, with cross burnings and avowedly Christian organizations like the KKK lynching and terrorizing African Americans, are some of the reasons many converted to Islam in the subsequent decades. Today an estimated one-third of all American Muslims are African American.

Pastor Neal and the couple are also joined by Aliya Shimi, the first Muslim and first woman to head the Tulsa Ecumenical Council. Shimi tells how she led an effort to raise $100,000 in symbolic reparations for the last living survivors of the Tulsa Massacre.

Haydar and Robbins’ conclude their visit to Tulsa at a jam session with Leon Rollerson, a Tulsa jazz musician who played with (and shares stories about) Muslim jazz greats with whom he played and about his hometown’s role as a major American musical city.

•Amarillo: The thriving meat-packing industry in Amarillo has provided refugees with stable jobs for decades. The Catholic Charities of the Texan Panhandle and organizations like it have been welcoming and supporting them in stable lives.

The couple visit CCTP to have a closer look and meet blue-collar immigrants like Lokaman Rahim, a Burmese Muslim, who have settled there. The Texas Panhandle is another unexpected destination for a surprisingly steady stream of Muslim immigrants.

•Santa Fe: Haydar, who studied Christian Ethics in graduate school, visits the Basilica of St. Francis, which houses the oldest wooden statue of the Virgin Mary in the U.S. She meets with the Rector, Father Tim Martinez. The two exchange remarks about the belief and shared reverence Christians and Muslims feel for Mary. Their conversation initiates a litany of other surprising similarities between Christianity and Islam.

•Albuquerque: Haydar and Robins visit another American Muslim community, one which sponsors a youth robotics team that won a state-wide competition in 2020.

The couple meet the Albuquerque Robotics Team, aka “The Marvels,” a group of avid teenage techies and their coaches at the local Islamic Center and learn about the problems in science and technology these young Muslims hope to solve one day.

•Gallup: Near Gallup, the couple joins Kenny Bowekaty at the New Mexico Zuni Pueblo. Bowekaty, a trained historian and member of the Zuni People, talks about his ancestors’ legendary encounter with the first recorded Muslim (Mustapha Azemmouri) in North America. He is known in the Spanish historical record as “Estevanico,” a Black Moroccan who arrived in the Caribbean in 1528 and proved to be an invaluable scout and linguist in the Americas.

Azemmouri accompanied a small band of Spaniards from what is now Florida across Texas and all the way south to Mexico City. Leading this small expedition makes him one of the first non-indigenous people to set foot in North America.

The documentary series premiered Tuesday, July 5 and concludes Tuesday, July 19.

Making more than a dozen stops between Chicago and Los Angeles for the documentary, Haydar and Robins meet with authors, entrepreneurs, medical students, performers and others to better understand the centuries-long Muslim experience in the United States.

The series highlights the diversity of Muslims across the nation and their contributions to history and culture, weaving a colorful story of what it means to be a Muslim in America today.

For more information on “The Great Muslim American Road Trip,” visit pbs.org. Viewers are encouraged to engage in online conversation about the series by tagging @PBS and using #MuslimRoadTripPBS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

