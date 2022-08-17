New 'Reservation Dogs' episode turns heartbreak into feel-good journey

Here’s your warning to keep a box of tissues nearby: The newest episode of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” has all the feels.

The episode, titled “Mabel,” became available on FX on Hulu today — Wednesday, Aug. 17.

“Reservation Dogs” is about four youths who, after a friend’s suicide, plot to leave rural rez life behind and head to California. The critically acclaimed series, which features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team, is a comedy, but it’s much more than that because of serious subject matter explored in episodes.

“Mabel,” the fourth episode of season two, is simultaneously heartbreaking and a feel-good journey.

Mabel is the grandmother of Elora Danan, one of the Rez Dogs youths. In the episode, Mabel is on the verge of death. Friends and family members flock to her home. The episode was co-written by showrunner Sterlin Harjo and Devery Jacobs, who plays Elora Danan. Jacobs was added to the writers room for season two, and “Mabel” marks her writing debut on the series.

Jacobs took part in a series of interviews in advance of the “Mabel” release date. Here are excerpts of her Q&A session with the Tulsa World:

This is a very emotional episode. Do you want to say something about that?

“I think one of the reasons why Sterlin had asked me to write that episode in the writers room was because I was just so passionate about the idea of the deaths being specific in our communities of being a really hands-on and warm experience versus like with Western culture and Western societies.

“For me, growing up on my rez and having been to many funerals and just being there until 3 o’clock in the morning and talking about all of the experiences this person has gone through — the good, the bad, the ugly, the stupid stuff they did when they were 20 years old and all of the experiences this person has lived and the celebration of it all was something that I was really passionate about.

“So when Sterlin asked me to co-write, that was an element that (I wanted to include). Although it’s an emotional episode, it ends up actually being a really healing experience for Elora Danan, who, before that point, has only experienced death in traumatic ways, with Cookie being her mom and having lost her to drunk driving, and Daniel, her best friend, having lost him to suicide.

“She finally gets to experience death, but she gets to experience it how it’s supposed to happen in the right way, when somebody has passed of natural causes and is surrounded by their community and that it can actually be a beautiful and healing and cathartic experience.”

Sterlin asked you to co-write this specific episode?

“How it has worked is I wasn’t supposed to be a part of the writers room for more than a couple of weeks originally. I was in it for a few weeks, then I was extended to be in there a couple of weeks longer, and then I was invited to be a part of the room for the first half. And then the second part of the writers room, at that point we had mapped out the season where we kind of knew what each of us was going to be about and some rough (ideas) on what was going to happen, and so at that point Sterlin was divvying up episodes to the writers in the room and, depending on the experiences we have been through or if something resonated with us or different strengths that we had, then he assigned all of us to episodes, and for this episode he asked if I would co-write it with him, which I was really not expecting.”

“I was really intimidated and was nervous about writing for myself as a character. I was moreso focused on other characters and helping shape the story for all characters in the season, but I am really glad that (he asked me), and I just feel so proud of the episode as an actor, but also as a writer.”

The episode should give people moist eyes at the end, but, immediately, it turns uplifting. I’m sure you get satisfaction from that.

“Absolutely. And I love how in our communities ... but also in the show, that as soon as we start to get too heavy that we lift you back up. (Spoiler alert:) That happens with Grandma Mabel. At the end, being adorned in her full bingo outfit that she loved so much and she is in her prime, being her best self, telling her you better not sell my blue ‘Willow’ or I’ll haunt you — just being rugged and I loved that so much that even in death, Mabel gets to be her full rezzy self.”

The emotional scene at the end: Did it require many takes? What do you want to say about that scene?

“We filmed that scene at the end of the week that we were filming the episode. I think through building it up, we started off with essentially a lot of the community scenes and everybody getting together and we ventured into shooting all the scenes that happened in Grandma Mabel’s bedroom. That was an especially heavy day.

“And then we went back out for another day to shoot. We shoot every episode for four days. The third day we were back inside and having more of the nighttime conversations with all of the community members hanging out after dark in Mabel’s house.

“It was my last scene on that episode was filming (the closing scene). I think the emotions of everybody and getting together, obviously we have all experienced these (kind of situations), but it just felt like a release for myself and it also felt like a release for Elora, who is not only mourning for Mabel, but for Daniel and Cookie in that moment.”

When people see the episode, what do you want the takeaway to be?

“I want the takeaway to be a glimpse into our communities. What I want people to take away is they have been in that space themselves and to feel like they know those characters and they know that world and that they have been embraced by the community in the way that Elora was embraced.”

How did it evolve that you came to be in the writers room?

“I always wanted to be in the writers room in season one, but, I was like, let me focus on my job, which is acting. I have been writing since 2016 on my own projects and short films and features and series and things for myself, but this was my first staff writer job and first episode of television.

“I had really braced myself to get together all of my writing samples and to plead my case to Sterlin to at least be let into the writers room as a shadow, but when I went to ask him he straight-up asked if I wanted to join the room. I said ‘What do you mean? I don’t have to fight for this?’ And I didn’t. So he invited me into the space, and there were writers from all different backgrounds and degrees of experience, and immediately I felt so comfortable.”

How did Sterlin know you wanted to write?

“He knew that I was a writer and director. He has seen some of my work that I have done before, and I think he got the feeling that I was gearing up to ask.”

People love the show and love the characters and can’t wait to see what happens to them next. As a writer, now that’s part of your responsibility.

“For sure. It’s great. This series, we all love it so much and we put so much of ourselves into it. It’s for all of us. It’s for Indigenous folks from all of our rezzes across North America, and it’s for our younger selves who could have really benefited from a show like this growing up. That makes me so happy to hear that so many people resonate with it.”

