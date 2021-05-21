NBCUniversal details plans for Race Massacre Centennial coverage

Additional programming highlights include:

--Anchoring MSNBC’s “Cross Connection” live from Tulsa, Tiffany Cross will speak with those on the frontlines seeking justice for survivors and descendants of the massacre. Cross will also examine the fight for reparations, voting rights and police reform.

--On “NBC Nightly News,” Holt will report on the ongoing efforts to unearth possible victims of the massacre. On “TODAY,” NBC News correspondent Harry Smith will focus on the latest information regarding the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves investigation.

--On the third Hour of “TODAY,” anchor Sheinelle Jones will report on what Oklahoma schools are doing to teach students about the massacre and its impact on gentrification, generational wealth, racial tensions and the rebuilding of Black Wall Street.

--On Weekend Nightly and Sunday TODAY, NBC News NOW anchor Morgan Radford will speak with two of the three remaining survivors, Violet Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis. Radford will examine the economic ramifications of persistent historical neglect and the generational after-effects Black Tulsans still face today, including the concerns of Black entrepreneurs who say they are being shut out and priced out of prestigious development projects.