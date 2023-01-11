Native actor James Whitecloud talks about his 'Tulsa King' experiences

Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) enlisted Native muscle for his army in the Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.”

James Whitecloud, cast as Eddie Longcreek, and Chris Mitri Dynneson, cast as Gary Whitehorse, joined Manfredi’s “team” for encounters with his former mob family and a biker gang in the season one finale.

Whitecloud is a member of the Muscogee Nation from Preston. He has lived in Okmulgee for most of his life with stints in Washington D.C. and New Mexico. A Stallone fan, he grew up watching films from the “Rocky” and “Rambo” franchises.

Whitecloud fielded questions after his “Tulsa King” appearance.

How did you got into acting?

“I’m the great nephew of the late Will Sampson, so I guess I’ve always had daydreams of being an actor. but they were fleeting because how is that going to happen in Oklahoma? But in 2009 I was living in Wichita and visiting a museum and was asked if I was there to audition for a film that was coming and I said, Sure.’ I was cast as background and I got to hang out with Wes Studi and Kevin Willmott, who later won an Oscar for co-writing ‘BlacKkKlansman’ with Spike Lee. So that was when I got bit by the bug.

“I met another guy there by the name of Rod Pocowatchit, who made films in Wichita, and he put me in a couple and that’s where I found out acting was harder than I first thought. After those experiences I said if I ever got a shot at acting again I’d take it far more serious.

“So fast forward 10 years later and Chris Freihofer came to Okmulgee casting the film ‘Hell on the Border’ and I was given my sides and asked to audition. After a little practice, I read for him and his assistant. A few weeks later, I was notified I had gotten the part. I worked with Ron Perlman, Frank Grillo, Vernon Davis, Zahn McClarnon and Rudy Youngblood. I was cast in three other films after that.”

How did the "Tulsa King" opportunity come about?

“I was asked to audition for this character, Eddie Longcreek, and was given sides, but I had to ad lib a couple of lines. So you give your best and hope for the best. A few days later I was notified I was given the part.”

What stories or highlights would you like to share about the “Tulsa King” experience?

“The whole experience of being around the cast was unforgettable because they welcomed me in and treated me as an equal and I made some friends I’m still in contact with today.”

Spoiler alert: You were supposed to “die” in the bar shootout, but you survived?

“Well, when we got to fitting, we were told that we would die in the shootout ... but we got to set and I think we were notified we would make it to the end of the show, so that was a nice surprise.”

The series was renewed for a second season. Is it too early to know if you will be part of Manfredi’s team again?

“I haven’t been contacted about season two just yet, but all signs point to being asked back.”

