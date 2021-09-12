Mystery solved: Why is a Columbo statue in the yard of a Tulsa home?

“Rather than having to run down in the alleys or have any car chases or gunfights and that sort of thing, you’ve got this really unusual detective who is just basically a regular guy who doesn’t even like guns and doesn’t like that aspect of police work,” Woolslayer said. “He’s able to, kind of like Monk does now, see things and realize that they are significant, much like in the earlier Sherlock Holmes novels.”

Perps in “Columbo” are usually affluent people who think they are smarter than the police. They’re sure they have committed the perfect crime — until Columbo confronts them with proof of guilt.

“They always overlook the famous ‘one more thing,’” Woolslayer said. “Just that Columbo character and the tenaciousness and the hounding of people is hilarious. Every time they turn around, he’s there with another question. It was just a very unusual scenario for a police drama during that era, and I still watch it. I know people who watch it on Saturday night and Sunday night. And I still do most of the time if we’re home.”

Woolslayer said “Columbo” is one of those shows that you can enjoy even if you know what’s going to happen.