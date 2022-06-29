 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morgan Freeman-backed Bass Reeves series announced

Bass Reeves iconic photo (copy)

This iconic image of Bass Reeves is courtesy of the Glenn D. Shirley Western Americana Collection, Dickinson Research Center, National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.

Filmmakers are doubling down on historic lawman Bass Reeves.

Deadline reported that Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary of Revelations Entertainment are bringing a Reeves series (“Twin Territories”) to Amazon.

It was announced earlier this year that “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan is crafting a Reeves miniseries for Paramount+. That series, “1883: The Bass Reeves Story,” will star David Oyelowo in the title role.

A former slave who became a deputy U.S. marshal, Reeves made more than 3,000 arrests in 32 years patrolling pre-statehood Oklahoma. He spent the final two years of his life as a law enforcement officer in Muskogee.

The Deadline story said “Twin Territories” will follow Reeves as he and brash Irishman Chauncey Lee are faced with the almost impossible task of imposing the rule of law in “the most dangerous place on earth.” Deadline said the show will examine methods Reeves used to bring justice to Indian Territory and the pivotal role Reeves played in birthing the state of Oklahoma.

Freeman has long sought to tackle a Reeves project. He originally envisioned himself portraying Reeves, but that distinction now will go to another actor.

