Morgan Freeman-backed Bass Reeves series announced

Filmmakers are doubling down on historic lawman Bass Reeves.

Deadline reported that Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary of Revelations Entertainment are bringing a Reeves series (“Twin Territories”) to Amazon.

It was announced earlier this year that “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan is crafting a Reeves miniseries for Paramount+. That series, “1883: The Bass Reeves Story,” will star David Oyelowo in the title role.

A former slave who became a deputy U.S. marshal, Reeves made more than 3,000 arrests in 32 years patrolling pre-statehood Oklahoma. He spent the final two years of his life as a law enforcement officer in Muskogee.

The Deadline story said “Twin Territories” will follow Reeves as he and brash Irishman Chauncey Lee are faced with the almost impossible task of imposing the rule of law in “the most dangerous place on earth.” Deadline said the show will examine methods Reeves used to bring justice to Indian Territory and the pivotal role Reeves played in birthing the state of Oklahoma.

Freeman has long sought to tackle a Reeves project. He originally envisioned himself portraying Reeves, but that distinction now will go to another actor.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Recent documentaries with Oklahoma ties

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.