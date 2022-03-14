 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Miss Tulsa Emily Faith advances on 'American Idol'

  • Updated
The reigning Miss Tulsa, Emily Faith, is trying to earn another title — “American Idol” champ — before pursuing a Miss Oklahoma crown.

Faith wowed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to survive an “American Idol” audition that aired Sunday, March 13 on ABC.

Faith, a country singer and songwriter, sang “Good Hearted Woman” during her audition.

“You have a really, really authentic country voice that’s very natural,” Bryan said.

“You’ve got an FM voice, my dear,” Richie said.

Perry told Faith her voice is very sweet. “We want to pull you out of that because when you gave me that little growl in (the song), I was like, oh, there she is. There is that sweet, nice girl, but if you cross her... “

Faith is a University of Oklahoma student from Kingfisher.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

