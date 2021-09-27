Meet Tulsa's Chavon Rodgers, who survived blind audition on 'The Voice'

Chavon Rodgers of Tulsa made news last week when he had a successful blind audition on NBC’s “The Voice.”
Celebrity coaches on “The Voice” have their chairs turned away from singers during blind auditions. If coaches hear a voice they like, they hit a button to turn their chairs around and stake a claim to a singer.
John Legend and Ariana Grande turned their chairs around for Rodgers. Then, in telling the coaches about himself, Rodgers said he grew up in Ada. So did Blake Shelton, a celebrity coach who did not stake a claim to Rodgers.
“I would have been happy to be on the show and get no turns,” Rodgers said during a recent phone interview. “Just to have the opportunity is amazing. Part of me definitely hoped Blake would turn around just because he’s from Ada, but I love Ariana and I love John Legend, so I was very honored.”
Rodgers was asked this question: Don’t you feel like if Shelton had known in advance that you were from Ada that he would have turned his chair around for you?
“I don’t know about that, but he was very kind,” Rodgers said. “He had lots of good things to say and was very friendly. Regardless of whether or not he turned around, I was very happy to have gotten to meet him. He is an Oklahoma legend.”
Rodgers chose Grande to be his coach. Let’s get to know him a little better:
• Rodgers said his father was the pastor of a church in Ada for 16 years. A job change brought the family to Tulsa.
• After being homeschooled, Rodgers met his wife, Phoebe, while attending Tulsa Community College. Armed with a degree, he planned to pursue a career in physical therapy, but he detoured to a passion.
“Ever since I was like 13, I have always wanted to create a career out of music,” he said. “It’s just what I have an aptitude for and I think that’s what I’m supposed to be doing. I didn’t really ever think it was something I could realistically pursue. That’s why I started going on that path toward physical therapy. That’s a stable job and something I could support myself and my wife with. She was the one that encouraged me otherwise, that I should just pursue my dreams and do what I want to do.”
• Rodgers said the first time he ever sang was at his dad’s church in Ada. The band’s roster was populated mostly with his siblings. He has six brothers and one sister.
“My sister, she played keys,” he said. “Another brother was on drums. Another brother was on bass. Another one was on guitar.”
Rodgers, 23, is the fifth-oldest of the eight children in his family. He said the age range is 33 to 13.
• Music is Rodgers’ primary occupation. He said he has gigged around Tulsa, playing guitar for a band called the Broadcasters, but he said he works part time for the Tulsa County Clerk and works for a couple of churches — Life Church and Owasso’s First Church.
Has life at work changed because of what transpired on “The Voice?”
“Work-wise it’s pretty much the same,” he said. “People just give me a little bit harder time.”
• Rodgers used the word “crazy” to describe the range of emotions he experienced in a short span during his blind audition.
“It’s easily the most anxious I have ever been and then, like two minutes later, the most relieved I have ever been,” he said. “It’s pretty wild.”
• Rodgers presented Shelton with a gift, a brick from Ada. Rodgers said he and Shelton got to talk a little bit.
“The experience as a whole has been an honor and it has been the best time,” Rodgers said. “Regardless of how anything goes, I am walking away from this feeling like I won something. It has been incredible.”