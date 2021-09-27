Meet Tulsa's Chavon Rodgers, who survived blind audition on 'The Voice'

• Rodgers said his father was the pastor of a church in Ada for 16 years. A job change brought the family to Tulsa.

• After being homeschooled, Rodgers met his wife, Phoebe, while attending Tulsa Community College. Armed with a degree, he planned to pursue a career in physical therapy, but he detoured to a passion.

“Ever since I was like 13, I have always wanted to create a career out of music,” he said. “It’s just what I have an aptitude for and I think that’s what I’m supposed to be doing. I didn’t really ever think it was something I could realistically pursue. That’s why I started going on that path toward physical therapy. That’s a stable job and something I could support myself and my wife with. She was the one that encouraged me otherwise, that I should just pursue my dreams and do what I want to do.”

• Rodgers said the first time he ever sang was at his dad’s church in Ada. The band’s roster was populated mostly with his siblings. He has six brothers and one sister.

“My sister, she played keys,” he said. “Another brother was on drums. Another brother was on bass. Another one was on guitar.”

Rodgers, 23, is the fifth-oldest of the eight children in his family. He said the age range is 33 to 13.