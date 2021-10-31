Meet Deer Lady: 'Reservation Dogs' introduced TV viewers to generations-old Indigenous lore

“It gives them a look at who we are because we’re still here,” Kingfisher said. “And that’s the one thing I try to get across to people is that they need to stop looking at us as ‘history book Indians.’ Everything that you hear about us is in a past tense version — they were this, they were that. We’re still here, you know? And so by giving them a glimpse of who we are and what we believe, they’re going to understand that.”

Talking about lore like the little people is taboo in some tribes, according to Kingfisher, but he said he has gone to elders and asked permission to be a storyteller on certain subjects. The stories he and Nelson Harjo heard when they were kids need to survive, Indigenous urbanization or not.

“I want people to get interested and start opening up that dialogue because we have lost that in our homes,” Kingfisher said. “Computers and sports and television have taken its place, so we have lost that dialogue and I want parents and grandparents to open that back up.”

Nelson Harjo tossed this out as something to chew on in regard to characters in Native lore: Can “we” really have such a big imagination that all this stuff was just dreamed up? Maybe there’s too much there to be fiction.