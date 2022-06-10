Luke Busey continues in family business with role on Disney series 'Bunk'd'

Luke Busey is in the family business, which you’ll see for yourself if you tune in for the season six premiere of the Disney Channel comedy series “Bunk’d.”

Luke is the 12-year-old son of actor Gary Busey and actress/comedian Steffanie Busey, and he was darn near born into the business. Luke said he was 2 months old when his mom’s commercial agent asked if she wanted Luke to start auditioning. Sure!

“And so ever since then I’ve been auditioning,” Luke said during a recent Zoom interview.

One of those auditions secured him a role on “Bunk’d,” a Disney Channel spin-off of “Jessie” that has lasted more seasons than its predecessor.

After four seasons of city life on “Jessie,” some of the young actors from that show headed to Camp Kikiwaka to launch “Bunk’d.” The cast has continued to evolve. Luke will be among new cast members making debuts when “Bunk’d” moves to a new setting — a dude ranch in Dusty Tush, Wyoming — for a 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 10 season six premiere.

Luke’s character is Jake. Coincidentally, he has an older brother named Jake (Jake Busey is 50) who is an actor.

“Now my dad has two Jakes,” Luke said.

About the “Bunk’d” Jake: “He’s a video gamer who came to camp to get away from video games,” Luke said. “His mom sent him to camp because he literally went on like a 27-hour bender.”

Other new cast members are Shiloh Verrico as daredevil-ish camper Winnie and Alfred Lewis as Bill, who yearns to be a cowboy like his ancestor. The ancestor is Bill Pickett, a real-life rodeo hall of famer who was a performer at 101 Ranch Wild West shows in Oklahoma and is buried in Oklahoma (Marland).

The legit Oklahoma bloodline connection to “Bunk’d” is Luke, whose father is a graduate of Tulsa’s Nathan Hale High School. Raised in California, Luke said he vaguely remembers visiting Tulsa when he was 6 or 7.

Gary Busey’s filmography of more than 50 years includes appearing on the local cult classic “Mazeppa” at the dawn of his career and earning an Academy Award nomination for his starring turn in 1978’s “The Buddy Holly Story.”

Luke, asked if he is familiar with his parents’ work in the entertainment field, said he has seen a few of his dad’s movies. Among favorites: “Rookie of the Year,” “Lethal Weapon” and “Point Break.”

What is it about acting that appeals to Luke? “It’s just so much fun and you don’t know where you could end up — like I ended up on ‘Bunk’d’ and now I’m having so much fun.”

Call it a dream job. Luke used to wish he was on “Bunk’d” and he said it’s “crazy” he’s now in the cast. He said he was addicted to “Bunk’d” and watched it almost every day.

“It was my favorite show ever when I was 7,” he said. “It was just so much fun to see the camp and all the mysteries and the storylines every episode. They were just so much fun.”

The Disney Channel embraced “Bunk’d” for a pickup of five additional episodes this season, bringing the season six total to 30. Luke is hoping for a seventh season of “Bunk’d.” That may lead to other Disney shows or movies “and then maybe my career can go on from there.”

Luke and his mother are in the cast of “Cobweb,” a yet-to-be-released horror film. He promised lots of fun stuff will be in store for his character on “Bunk’d,” but said “Cobweb” is “very scary.”

Speaking of fun, Luke’s mother mentioned it when asked about Luke’s attributes for an acting career. She said he “lets it be fun” and doesn’t get upset.

Well, there was the time Luke thought he botched his audition for “Bunk’d.” He said he auditioned with Lewis. The “Bill” actor did so great that Luke was thrown off kilter. He said he stuttered and “completely messed up.” He apologized and kept going. Sadness turned to pleasant surprise when he got a call saying the “Bunk’d” job was his. Maybe his personality worked in his favor.

“I think I’m fun to be around maybe,” Luke, who had a “Ratatouille” critter perched on a shoulder during the interview, said. “I love all of my friends. I treat people how I want to be treated.”

If Luke seems like a natural for his profession, it’s because, well, he is. He works hard at it, according to his mother, but he doesn’t stress.

Maybe acting is in his DNA? Or is it something else?

“I think when you come from a family where they do it, it gives you permission to have the dream,” his mother said, indicating people from families in other industries or walks of life may think an acting career is a pipe dream.

“And when you come from two parents who encourage it, you have that automatic permission. And then on top of it, you see them when they’re on set and you’ve been on set before and it’s not so scary.”

Series regulars Miranda May (Lou), Trevor Tordjman (Parker), Mallory James Mahoney (Destiny) and Israel Johnson (Noah) will be introduced to Luke and the other newcomers in the season six premiere.

