The most recent football season was not cause for celebration in Oklahoma.

Maybe football fans in this state can end the season on a high note by pinning their hopes on Powder Puff.

A bichon frise, Powder Puff is Tulsa’s representative in Puppy Bowl XIX. TV’s original and longest-running call-to-adoption event will air at 1 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 12) on Animal Planet and will stream on Discovery+.

The stakes will be high when Team Ruff and Team Fluff collide. They’ll battle for the “Lombarky” Trophy while boosting exposure of rescue and animal shelter workers who dedicate their lives to helping dogs find “forever” homes.

Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 122 puppies and 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states, including Tulsa-based Small Paws Rescue, which rescues bichons and will celebrate a 25th anniversary in May.

“We have a saying that if it’s a bichon or if it has ever met a bichon, that is the type of dog that we rescue,” Robin Pressnall, founder and executive director of Small Paws Rescue, said. “Any place-able dog that is a bichon or a bichon mix, we are happy to take.”

Animal Planet/Discovery reached out to Small Paws Rescue for past projects. In this instance, the timing was perfect. Small Paws Rescue doesn’t usually have bichons of the right age to be eligible for Puppy Bowl, but Powder Puff was given up by a previous owner, a college student returning to campus. Pressnall was about to send regrets to the Puppy Bowl folks when Powder Puff became available.

“We got the owner surrender form, and it was really about a day short of the deadline to let them know if we wanted to participate,” Pressnall said.

Powder Puff received “coaching” before traveling to the Puppy Bowl XIX site (Glen Falls, New York) for taping in October.

“We were hoping to be able to teach the puppy to play football,” Pressnall said, comparing the task to herding kittens or trying to nail Jell-O to a tree.

“Normally when you’ve got a 12-week-old or so puppy and you are pitching a little ball to them, most of them will grab it and bring it back to you. We tried to teach her to grab it and run, and run past the goal line, and she would do it in her foster parents’ backyard.”

But the training was all but forgotten in Glen Falls.

“They actually have a little football field, which is about the size of maybe three pool tables,” Pressnall said. “What they basically do is put about six puppies of various sundry breeds and colors up on the field and let them go to town with playing with toys. Our dog was not interested in the other dogs or their toys.”

Instead, Powder Puff preferred to be picked up by a ref.

“I think she was trying to bribe the umpire, which I think is probably one of the things that will get you thrown out of the ballgame,” Pressnall said. “She was not thrown out. There was a puppy that was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct because he was trying to bite. I don’t know if it was a serious thing. Maybe it was just for a comedic line.”

Pressnall suggested Powder Puff was probably better suited to be a cheerleader. “She seemed like she would have been Miss Congeniality if there had been such an award.”

Maybe Powder Puff won’t salvage the state’s football pride? Puppy Bowl trophy or not, Powder Puff hit a jackpot because she was adopted before the broadcast, which is bigger than the big game.

“The mission of Puppy Bowl is to let people know to adopt, don’t shop,” Pressnall said.

“There are shelters and rescue organizations and they have a dog that needs you terribly that you need, and it is not something that is going to be lining the pockets of a commercial kennel. That’s the objective is to let people know about the world of adoption and the world of rescue and how gratifying it is.”

Don’t go searching for a brick and mortar Small Paws Rescue headquarters. You won’t find it. Pressnall said Small Paws Rescue (smallpawsrescue.org) is a group of foster homes across the country. Pressnall said Small Paws Rescue is always in need of volunteer foster parents and pays all veterinary bills.

“It doesn’t cost the foster parent anything for one of our dogs, and we obviously give them the first right of refusal for adoption and a reduced adoption rate if the foster parent decides to adopt the foster dog,” she said.

Small Paws Rescue has accomplished almost 18,000 rescues, and counting.

“If you have some time to volunteer to have one of these dogs that just yesterday might have been next in line to be euthanized, that dog could be in your home receiving and giving love,” Pressnall said.

“That’s our mission is saving one dog, one life at a time. We have actually gone into the shelters when we have been told there is a dog that needs us. We have gotten there and the dog was in the euthanasia room and the tech was standing there, getting ready to put the needle in. That’s pretty close. That has happened several times. We send what we call ‘whiskers.’ ‘Whiskers’ are people who come in to animal shelters, at their request, and whisk away those animals that were in danger of being euthanized.”

Continuing, Pressnall said, “They have one thing in common and that’s that neither their mother or their father has been sterilized. They haven’t been spayed or neutered. That’s the reason for this overpopulation and this needless killing of wonderful dogs and cats all across the country.”

Small Paws has paid for medical procedures to extend and enhance the lives of bichons, including one thrown from a moving car in Chicago four years ago. More recently, with the blessing of Small Paws Rescue, a vet in Dallas successfully removed a problematic mass from the spinal cord of a little dog.

“We are the ones who do the emergency surgeries they say can’t be done, and somehow we have miracles happening,” Pressnall said.

“We even put our first pacemaker in a bichon this year.”

Then: Pacemaker. Now: Playmaker.

Pressnall said she is looking forward to Powder Puff’s appearance in Puppy Bowl XIX, but you never know what’s going to end up on the cutting room floor. While on site during a long day of filming, Powder Puff was “interviewed” for a commercial.

“They had an interviewer there who asked questions — like football questions,” Pressnall said. “We didn’t say anything, but they held a microphone up to our dog’s mouth, and I’m sure something has been dubbed in that is probably going to be cute.”

Now a celebrity, Powder Puff almost encountered other celebs.

“The day before we were there, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg were there, so we just missed them,” Pressnall said “It was still a really good experience.”