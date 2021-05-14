Let's look forward (and backward) to the MTV Movie Awards

If you’re eager for an awards show that doesn’t take itself too seriously, try the one where winners receive a “Golden Popcorn” trophy that looks like a big old cup of movie popcorn.

Tragedy: Kristen Stewart dropped her trophy (that sucker is allegedly heavy) and broke it while giving an acceptance speech in 2009.

Before comedian Leslie Jones hosts the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, scheduled to air 8 p.m. Sunday, May 16, let’s revisit some moments from the event’s history and share some bonus info about the 2021 awards show.

The MTV Movie Awards debuted in 1992. A hint that this wasn’t your grandfather’s awards show came when a Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Jason Voorhees of the “Friday the 13th” franchise. Subsequent recipients of the award were the Three Stooges, John Shaft, Jackie Chan, Godzilla, Chewbacca and Clint Howard.

Best movie winners at the MTV Movie Awards tend to be popular-with-audience flicks instead of critical darlings. Past winners include “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” “Scream,” “There’s Something About Mary,” “Napoleon Dynamite,” “Wedding Crashers” and four installments (really?) in the “Twilight” series.