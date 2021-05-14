Let's look forward (and backward) to the MTV Movie Awards

If you’re eager for an awards show that doesn’t take itself too seriously, try the one where winners receive a “Golden Popcorn” trophy that looks like a big old cup of movie popcorn.
Tragedy: Kristen Stewart dropped her trophy (that sucker is allegedly heavy) and broke it while giving an acceptance speech in 2009.
Before comedian Leslie Jones hosts the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, scheduled to air 8 p.m. Sunday, May 16, let’s revisit some moments from the event’s history and share some bonus info about the 2021 awards show.
The MTV Movie Awards debuted in 1992. A hint that this wasn’t your grandfather’s awards show came when a Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Jason Voorhees of the “Friday the 13th” franchise. Subsequent recipients of the award were the Three Stooges, John Shaft, Jackie Chan, Godzilla, Chewbacca and Clint Howard.
Best movie winners at the MTV Movie Awards tend to be popular-with-audience flicks instead of critical darlings. Past winners include “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” “Scream,” “There’s Something About Mary,” “Napoleon Dynamite,” “Wedding Crashers” and four installments (really?) in the “Twilight” series.
The most decorated Oklahoman in MTV Movie Awards history is Shawnee-born Brad Pitt, a winner in the category of best male performance after starring in 1995’s “Interview with the Vampire.” Pitt took home the trophy for most desirable male in 1995 and 1996. He teamed with “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” co-star Angelina Jolie to win the best fight award in 2006.
Categories at the MTV awards show have been different and, sometimes, strange. Among categories: best kiss and best fight (Adam Sandler and Bob Barker won for their golf course tussle in “Happy Gilmore”).
Best sandwich in a movie was a category in 1998. The ham and cheese sandwich in “Smoke” beat out the turkey club sandwich in “Four Rooms” and the submarine sandwich with tomatoes and provolone in “GoldenEye.” It’s too bad the category was retired after one year. Harley Quinn’s egg sandwich in the “Birds of Prey” movie could have been a champ.
Other “retired” categories include best shirtless performance (males won it all three years; Zac Efron was a two-time winner), best cameo and best dance sequence.
Movie parodies are a tradition at the awards show. Barry Williams (who recently visited the Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa) and “Brady Bunch” co-star Florence Henderson launched the tradition in 1993 by appearing in segments spoofing “Basic Instinct,” “A Few Good Men” and “The Bodyguard.” Actors from “The Partridge Family,” “Welcome Back, Kotter” and “The Jeffersons” tackled “Speed,” Pulp Fiction” and “Dumb and Dumber,” respectively, in 1995. Ben Stiller, Janeane Garofalo and Jay Leno had fun with the filmed-in-Oklahoma movie “Twister” in 1996. The gals from “Golden Girls” did a send-up of “Clueless” that year.
The awards show was known only as the MTV Movie Awards before a decision was made to include TV fare in 2017.
The COVID-19 pandemic scotched the 2020 awards. In its place, MTV arranged for Vanessa Hudgens to host a special, “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.” Among winners were Jamie Lee Curtis (scream queen), Kevin Hart (comedy giant), William Zabka (zero to hero) and Chadwick Boseman (hero for the ages).
“WandaVision” leads all TV shows in 2021 with five nominations. “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” leads all movies in nominations with three.
Netflix’s based-in-Oklahoma docu-series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is among nominees in the category of best real-life mystery or crime series. The competition includes “Catfish: The TV Show,” “Evil Lives Here,” “Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer” and “Unsolved Mysteries.”
MTV has announced recipients of special awards for the upcoming awards show. Scarlett Johansson will receive the Generation Award, which celebrates actors whose diverse contributions to film and television have turned them into household names, and Sacha Baron Cohen will be presented the Comedic Genius Award.
For the first time, MTV’s awards show will spill over into a follow-up event. On Monday, May 17, MTV will air the inaugural “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.” It’s a celebration of reality television hosted by Nikki Glaser.
Top 20 Most Important Moments in Music History
Photos: Filming of "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Fairfax in Osage County
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
$1 for 6 months