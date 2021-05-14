 Skip to main content
Let's look forward (and backward) to the MTV Movie Awards
If you’re eager for an awards show that doesn’t take itself too seriously, try the one where winners receive a “Golden Popcorn” trophy that looks like a big old cup of movie popcorn.

Tragedy: Kristen Stewart dropped her trophy (that sucker is allegedly heavy) and broke it while giving an acceptance speech in 2009.

Before comedian Leslie Jones hosts the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, scheduled to air 8 p.m. Sunday, May 16, let’s revisit some moments from the event’s history and share some bonus info about the 2021 awards show.

The MTV Movie Awards debuted in 1992. A hint that this wasn’t your grandfather’s awards show came when a Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Jason Voorhees of the “Friday the 13th” franchise. Subsequent recipients of the award were the Three Stooges, John Shaft, Jackie Chan, Godzilla, Chewbacca and Clint Howard.

Best movie winners at the MTV Movie Awards tend to be popular-with-audience flicks instead of critical darlings. Past winners include “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” “Scream,” “There’s Something About Mary,” “Napoleon Dynamite,” “Wedding Crashers” and four installments (really?) in the “Twilight” series.

The most decorated Oklahoman in MTV Movie Awards history is Shawnee-born Brad Pitt, a winner in the category of best male performance after starring in 1995’s “Interview with the Vampire.” Pitt took home the trophy for most desirable male in 1995 and 1996. He teamed with “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” co-star Angelina Jolie to win the best fight award in 2006.

Categories at the MTV awards show have been different and, sometimes, strange. Among categories: best kiss and best fight (Adam Sandler and Bob Barker won for their golf course tussle in “Happy Gilmore”).

Best sandwich in a movie was a category in 1998. The ham and cheese sandwich in “Smoke” beat out the turkey club sandwich in “Four Rooms” and the submarine sandwich with tomatoes and provolone in “GoldenEye.” It’s too bad the category was retired after one year. Harley Quinn’s egg sandwich in the “Birds of Prey” movie could have been a champ.

Other “retired” categories include best shirtless performance (males won it all three years; Zac Efron was a two-time winner), best cameo and best dance sequence.

Movie parodies are a tradition at the awards show. Barry Williams (who recently visited the Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa) and “Brady Bunch” co-star Florence Henderson launched the tradition in 1993 by appearing in segments spoofing “Basic Instinct,” “A Few Good Men” and “The Bodyguard.” Actors from “The Partridge Family,” “Welcome Back, Kotter” and “The Jeffersons” tackled “Speed,” Pulp Fiction” and “Dumb and Dumber,” respectively, in 1995. Ben Stiller, Janeane Garofalo and Jay Leno had fun with the filmed-in-Oklahoma movie “Twister” in 1996. The gals from “Golden Girls” did a send-up of “Clueless” that year.

The awards show was known only as the MTV Movie Awards before a decision was made to include TV fare in 2017.

The COVID-19 pandemic scotched the 2020 awards. In its place, MTV arranged for Vanessa Hudgens to host a special, “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.” Among winners were Jamie Lee Curtis (scream queen), Kevin Hart (comedy giant), William Zabka (zero to hero) and Chadwick Boseman (hero for the ages).

“WandaVision” leads all TV shows in 2021 with five nominations. “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” leads all movies in nominations with three.

Netflix’s based-in-Oklahoma docu-series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is among nominees in the category of best real-life mystery or crime series. The competition includes “Catfish: The TV Show,” “Evil Lives Here,” “Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer” and “Unsolved Mysteries.”

MTV has announced recipients of special awards for the upcoming awards show. Scarlett Johansson will receive the Generation Award, which celebrates actors whose diverse contributions to film and television have turned them into household names, and Sacha Baron Cohen will be presented the Comedic Genius Award.

For the first time, MTV’s awards show will spill over into a follow-up event. On Monday, May 17, MTV will air the inaugural “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.” It’s a celebration of reality television hosted by Nikki Glaser.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

MTV Movie and TV Awards nominees

BEST MOVIE

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

BEST SHOW

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan: Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Daniel Kaluuya: Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya: Malcolm & Marie

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy: The Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen: WandaVision

Elliot Page: The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin: The Crown

Michaela Coel: I May Destroy You

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid: The Boys

Pedro Pascal: The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris: WandaVision

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline: Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh: Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo: Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison: Never Have I Ever

Rege-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor: Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy: Schitt’s Creek

Eric Andre: Bad Trip

Issa Rae: Insecure

Jason Sudeikis: Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones: Coming 2 America

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash: The Boys

Ewan McGregor: Birds of Prey

Giancarlo Esposito: The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn: WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult: The Great

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Antonia Gentry: Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park: Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Paul Mescal: Normal People

Rege-Jean Page: Bridgerton

BEST FIGHT

Final Funhouse Fight: Birds of Prey

Finale House Fight: Cobra Kai

Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront: The Boys

Wanda vs. Agatha: WandaVision

Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf: Zack Snyder’s Justice League

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss: The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett: Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown: Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti: The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn: Freaky

BEST DUO

Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo: Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby Yoda: The Mandalorian

Lily Collins & Ashley Park: Emily in Paris

Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

UNSCRIPTED CATEGORIES:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Bling Empire

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST DATING SHOW

90 Day Fiance

Ex On The Beach

Love Is Blind

Ready to Love

The Bachelorette

BEST REALITY CAST

90 Day Fiance

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Legendary

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge

The Circle

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making The Cut

Nailed It!

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Bling Empire

Cardi Tries

Selena + Chef

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

BEST TALK/TOPICAL SHOW

A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

The Breakfast Club

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY/GAME SHOW

Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out

Ridiculousness

BEST HOST

Nicole Byer: Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

T.J. Lavin: The Challenge

Tiffany Haddish: Kids Say the Darndest Things

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

Catfish: The TV Show

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Unsolved Mysteries

BEST FIGHT

Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn: Selling Sunset

Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian: Keeping Up With The Kardashians

West Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson: Legendary

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES

Acapulco Shore

Geordie Shore

Love Island (ITV)

¡Nailed it! México

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

