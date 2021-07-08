 Skip to main content
Kristin Chenoweth to guest on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
Schmigadoon

Kristin Chenoweth leads the forces in "Schmigadoon!," a musical comedy about a town where singing is just part of the landscape.

 AppleTV+

Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth will be the guest on the July 12 episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," which airs 9 a.m. on KJRH Channel 2 in Tulsa.

Chenoweth, a Broken Arrow native, will talk about her role in “Schmigadoon!”, a limited series that will premiere July 16 on Apple TV+.

The show stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Kay as a couple hoping a backpacking trip will heal their relationship. But a fateful wrong turn lands them in a place called Schmigadoon, where everyone acts as if they are living within a movie musical.

Chenoweth is one of a number of Broadway stars who portray the town's inhabitants. The cast also includes Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit, Martin Short, Fred Armisen, Ann Harada and Dove Cameron.

