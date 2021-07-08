Kristin Chenoweth to be guest on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

Kristin Chenoweth leads the forces in "Schmigadoon!," a musical comedy about a town where singing is just part of the landscape.
Courtesy, AppleTV+
Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth will be the guest on the July 12 episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," which airs 9 a.m. on KJRH Channel 2 in Tulsa.
Chenoweth, a Broken Arrow native, will talk about her role in “Schmigadoon!”, a limited series that will premiere July 16 on Apple TV+.
The show stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Kay as a couple hoping a backpacking trip will heal their relationship. But a fateful wrong turn lands them in a place called Schmigadoon, where everyone acts as if they are living within a movie musical.
Chenoweth is one of a number of Broadway stars who portray the town's inhabitants. The cast also includes Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit, Martin Short, Fred Armisen, Ann Harada and Dove Cameron.
Gallery: Grandmillennial trend makes vintage home decor fresh again
Go retro
What's a "Grandmillennial"? It's a youthful fresh take on "granny decor," according to HGTV, and it's trending as a reaction to modern minimalism. Get the look and the feeling by incorporating a few touches often associated with Grandma's house, including cozy accents, pretty florals, ruffles and nostalgic throwback details such as needlepoint.
Ross Hailey/Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Grand Millennial
Making a statement: A felted suede camel chair and ottoman with brown piping ($599) and a needlepoint pillow ($39.50) create a nostalgic but cozy corner without trying too hard.
Stephen Pingry PHOTOS, Tulsa World
Grand Millennial
Pretty in pink: Although grandmillennial style may seem like a random hodgepodge, sticking with a central color scheme keeps the design from looking out of control. This scene at Mustard Seed Consignment, 5800 S. Lewis Ave., is perfectly curated, with a floral toile sofa ($1,231), a pair of regency chairs ($1,400) and a collectible wool rug ($4,830).
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Grand Millennial
Flower power: Inherited china can be a conversation piece when displayed properly. This Mikasa floral set ($29.25) at Round the House, 4941 S. Peoria Ave., is showcased in an old lighted curio secretary cabinet ($525).
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Grand Millennial
Packing a punch: An array of ornate knick-knacks ramps up the style element, such as this canister set ($49.50) and elephant figurines ($22) at Mustard Seed.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Grand Millennial
Out of the blue: A clever way to introduce more color is by reviving a weary piece, like this recovered channel back chair ($325) with a paisley throw pillow ($32) at Round the House.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Grand Millennial
Take a seat: Patterned pieces in excellent condition for their age bring a cool vintage flair, like this empire-style piano or dressing table stool ($229) at American Heritage Antiques, 101 E. Main St. in Jenks.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Grand Millennial
Grand Millennial
Needlepoint is on trend in the grandmillennial style.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Grand Millennial
Grand Millennial
Grand Millennial
Grand Millennial
Grand Millennial
Grand Millennial
Grand Millennial
Grand Millennial
Grand Millennial
Grand Millennial
Grand Millennial
Grand Millennial
Grand Millennial
