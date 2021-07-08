Kristin Chenoweth to be guest on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth will be the guest on the July 12 episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," which airs 9 a.m. on KJRH Channel 2 in Tulsa.

Chenoweth, a Broken Arrow native, will talk about her role in “Schmigadoon!”, a limited series that will premiere July 16 on Apple TV+.

The show stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Kay as a couple hoping a backpacking trip will heal their relationship. But a fateful wrong turn lands them in a place called Schmigadoon, where everyone acts as if they are living within a movie musical.

Chenoweth is one of a number of Broadway stars who portray the town's inhabitants. The cast also includes Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit, Martin Short, Fred Armisen, Ann Harada and Dove Cameron.

