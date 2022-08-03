Kristen Chenoweth assembles team for 'Celebrity Family Feud'

It’s time for an Oklahoman to play the feud.

Kristin Chenoweth will square off against Kathy Najimy in an episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” that is scheduled to air 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. They will compete to win a grand prize for their selected charities. In Chenoweth’s case, that’s the Kristin Chenoweth Arts & Education Fund.

According to a news release from ABC, Chenoweth’s team will include fiance Joshua “Josh” Bryant, cousin Tiffany Palmer and friends Jack Wallace and Kim Vento. Vento is the director of the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center, home to the Kristen Chenoweth Theater.

