Kerry Vincent, co-founder of Oklahoma State Sugar Arts Show and Food Network star, dies

Kerry Vincent, the Australian-born baker and sugar artist who co-founded and oversaw the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show that was a highlight of the Tulsa State Fair for 25 years, died Jan. 2. She was 75.

A post on the Facebook page for the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show stated: “It is with great sadness that I have to report the passing of Kerry Vincent earlier this evening. Being a very private person when it came to all things not cake, she did not want to put her illness out there to the public.

“Unfortunately her fight has come to an end but she will no longer have any pain," the post reads. "She will be sorely missed by all who she has touched through the Sugar Arts as well as personally.”

Vincent appeared on several shows on the Food Network, including serving as a judge on “Food Network Challenge” from 2006 to 2012 and the host of “Save My Bakery” in 2014. Vincent was also a judge on “The Great Australian Bake Off” and appeared on “Holiday Gingerbread Showdown,” “The Best Thing I Ever Ate” and “Last Cake Standing.”

Vincent earned more than 100 blue ribbons in her professional career as a cake artist, and invented several unique techniques in sugar craft, including one named after her, the Vincent Marquetry.