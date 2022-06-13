 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Mulaney coming to River Spirit

John Mulaney

John Mulaney, photographed at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2019, will perform at The Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino Resort. 

 Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Writer, actor and comedian John Mulaney will perform Oct. 6 at The Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino.

Mulaney is a former “Saturday Night Live” writer who collaborated with Tulsa’s Bill Hader for the creation of Stefon, a popular character who made recurring appearances on Weekend Update. Mulaney has returned to host SNL five times.

Mulaney also is in a relationship with Oklahoma City native and actress Olivia Munn. The couple welcomed a baby boy last fall.

Tickets go on sale June 17 at riverspirittulsa.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

