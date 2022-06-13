John Mulaney coming to River Spirit

Writer, actor and comedian John Mulaney will perform Oct. 6 at The Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino.
Mulaney is a former “Saturday Night Live” writer who collaborated with Tulsa’s Bill Hader for the creation of Stefon, a popular character who made recurring appearances on Weekend Update. Mulaney has returned to host SNL five times.
Mulaney also is in a relationship with Oklahoma City native and actress Olivia Munn. The couple welcomed a baby boy last fall.
Tickets go on sale June 17 at riverspirittulsa.com.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
Scene Writer
