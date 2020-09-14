 Skip to main content
Joe Exotic's zoo will be site of Travel Channel 'Ghostober' special

Joe Exotic's zoo will be site of Travel Channel 'Ghostober' special

Ghost Adventures

In "Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo," the "Ghost Adventures" team (left to right: Aaron Goodwin, Zak Bagans Billy Tolley, Jay Wasley) investigates the infamous Greater Wynnewood Animal Park, aka the Joe Exotic Zoo.

 Courtesy Travel Channel

Just in time for Halloween, Travel Channel’s third annual “Ghostober” paranormal programming event will include a trip to the Oklahoma roadside zoo that was made famous by a Netflix docu-series.

Among new “Ghostober” specials unleashed in 2020 will be “Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo,” which premieres Thursday, Oct. 29.

“The dramatic saga of Joe Exotic and his Wynnewood, Oklahoma, zoo captivated audiences and became a global phenomenon,” said a news release. “Now, Zak Bagans and the ‘Ghost Adventures’ crew are once again breaking new ground with the first-ever paranormal investigation inside Joe Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Animal Park.

“For years, the park staff have claimed the zoo is haunted. In this two-hour special, the team examines claims of sinister activity and tortured spirits believed to lurk in the shadows of a park tainted by tragic events like deadly fires and accidental shootings. Could these incidents have opened a mysterious portal to the other side? The team is prepared to confront these dark spirits as they attempt to gather evidence as to who, or what, is haunting this park.”

What the Ale: Beer of the Week: Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Deutschican a Vienna style lager

Jimmie Tramel

918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

