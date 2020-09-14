Joe Exotic's zoo will be site of Travel Channel 'Ghostober' special

Just in time for Halloween, Travel Channel’s third annual “Ghostober” paranormal programming event will include a trip to the Oklahoma roadside zoo that was made famous by a Netflix docu-series.

Among new “Ghostober” specials unleashed in 2020 will be “Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo,” which premieres Thursday, Oct. 29.

“The dramatic saga of Joe Exotic and his Wynnewood, Oklahoma, zoo captivated audiences and became a global phenomenon,” said a news release. “Now, Zak Bagans and the ‘Ghost Adventures’ crew are once again breaking new ground with the first-ever paranormal investigation inside Joe Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Animal Park.

“For years, the park staff have claimed the zoo is haunted. In this two-hour special, the team examines claims of sinister activity and tortured spirits believed to lurk in the shadows of a park tainted by tragic events like deadly fires and accidental shootings. Could these incidents have opened a mysterious portal to the other side? The team is prepared to confront these dark spirits as they attempt to gather evidence as to who, or what, is haunting this park.”

What the Ale: Beer of the Week: Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Deutschican a Vienna style lager

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389 jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Stay tuned in Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.