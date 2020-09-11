 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joe Exotic to President Trump: 'Be my hero please'

Joe Exotic to President Trump: 'Be my hero please'

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months

Related content

Pop culture: Jailhouse interviews with Joe Exotic part of 'Tiger King' follow-up

OKLAHOMA CITY - In a handwritten letter for a pardon, Joe Exotic is asking President Donald Trump to grant him a miracle.

The former big cat breeder is serving a 22-year prison sentence for twice trying to have his chief critic, Carole Baskin, murdered and other crimes. He has become famous worldwide because of the popularity of "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," the Netflix documentary series about his life, zoo in Wynnewood and feud with Baskin.

He begs Trump in the letter to listen to the millions "who see the truth" and grant him a miracle — a pardon — so he can return to helping sick children and the homeless.

"Allow me to make you proud, to make America proud, to make the world proud. Be my hero please," he wrote.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

From May 20: Team Tiger King bus in DC seeking pardon from President Trump for star Joe Exotic

 

Featured gallery: People are going crazy over the Netflix series Tiger King. Check out some of the social reaction

 

Tags

Stay tuned in

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News