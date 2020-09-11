Joe Exotic to President Trump: 'Be my hero please'

OKLAHOMA CITY - In a handwritten letter for a pardon, Joe Exotic is asking President Donald Trump to grant him a miracle.

The former big cat breeder is serving a 22-year prison sentence for twice trying to have his chief critic, Carole Baskin, murdered and other crimes. He has become famous worldwide because of the popularity of "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," the Netflix documentary series about his life, zoo in Wynnewood and feud with Baskin.

He begs Trump in the letter to listen to the millions "who see the truth" and grant him a miracle — a pardon — so he can return to helping sick children and the homeless.

"Allow me to make you proud, to make America proud, to make the world proud. Be my hero please," he wrote.

