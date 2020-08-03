The British fellow in the dragon costume was asked to introduce himself on “America’s Got Talent”
“My name is Piff the Magic Dragon. You might have heard of my older brother.”
(Pause)
“Steve.”
You were expecting him to say Puff?
That’s sort of the deal with Piff the Magic Dragon.
Puff would’ve been an obvious response.
But just when you think you’ve seen or heard it all before, Piff is the dragon that slays you, thanks to a mixture of humor and how-did-he-do-that magic tricks.
Piff “killed” on AGT. He became a sold-out headliner at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. In cooperation with BOK Center, he and his doggie sidekick, Mr. Piffles, are ready to deliver their act to you.
Just to be clear, Piff isn’t coming to BOK Center. But he partnered with the Tulsa venue (go to bokcenter.com for tickets) and will perform remote, interactive shows Aug. 8 and Aug. 13 by way of Zoom. Each $35.75 ticket permits viewing on one device for you or a group of people. It can be said that Piff’s newest trick is finding an inventive way to continue performing when much of the entertainment world is shut down due to a pandemic. The Tulsa show is part of a livestream “tour.”
“You can watch a Zoom meeting on your big-screen TV, and that’s what we suggest people do with this because we built an entire television studio in (my Las Vegas) garage, a bit like James Corden has done for his late, late show,” Piff said during a phone interview.
“Not only can they watch the show, but we send them a link to a little game they can play on their iPhone and, if they win that game, then they actually get beamed directly into our studio. We have a sort of whole mannequin set up like a suit of armor and their face becomes the face of the mannequin, and they can see what they would see if they were on stage. Just like a normal show when people get to come up from the audience and take part in the show, we have found a way to do that for our virtual show.”
Before becoming dragon-ized, Piff was IT employee John van der Put. He pursued his heart’s desire — performing magic — after battling acute pancreatitis.
Would he have changed careers if he hadn’t gotten sick? “No, because I was definitely not as hard-working,” he said. “Then after I got sick, I was like, time is not limitless.”
Piff stumbled onto the dragon gimmick by accident. He wore a dragon costume to a “fancy dress” party, which is the UK way of saying “costume party.” Maybe 200 people attended the party and — surprise! — he was the only person who showed up in costume.
“I spent the whole night in costume being pretty grumpy,” he said.
In retrospect, it was a blessing. He had been doing magic at weddings and corporate events, etc., previously, but someone at the party suggested he include the costume in his act. Eureka.
In another dose of good fortune, Piff also was able to track down the world’s only magic-performing chihuahua.
“He was hiding for so many years,” Piff said of Mr. Piffles, who will turn 13 in November. “He is irreplaceable. He really does have this incredible temperament and this incredible stage presence. We have been doing these videos for this TBS show called ‘Tournament of Laughs.’ He’s got quite a screen presence on that, and he steals every scene he is in.”
Piff said he appeared in a few projects, especially in the UK, and those things got him to Las Vegas. He said he was a small part of a big show in Vegas, but the show ended after about six months.
“So I was stranded in America, and I spent a year looking for work,” he said. “I really didn’t have anything.”
The life-changing break came when he competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2015.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better way to be introduced to America than that show,” he said.
Piff charmed judges and viewers with a make-himself-at-home demeanor. He ate a banana while appearing on one episode and made himself a sandwich on another. Asked about appearing relaxed on the show, he said, “That’s the years of acting/being English because the English find it very difficult to show any sort of emotion.”
Piff acknowledged that he was, in fact, nervous, but it surely put him at ease when judge Howard Stern laughed out loud following the initial “Steve” joke.
“The dog was not nervous whatsoever,” Piff said. “The dog was asleep and could not tell you what day it was. I was a little nervous, but they were really great on that show and they kind of let me do whatever I want.”
Piff said every live show he does is different, and that’s the vibe he wants to capture by working with venues all over the country to present virtual shows.
“The last time we were at Tulsa, we were at the Hard Rock,” he said. “The people that came to see that show at the Hard Rock, this is a way for us to connect with that audience. Hey, do you remember that thing that happened at the Tulsa Hard Rock? This is a way for us to actually be there and do a show like we would if we were coming to Tulsa as opposed to just doing a show for a random collection of people from all over the country.”
Piff speaks truth. A nationwide show would be less personal.
“Exactly,” he said. “That’s why I love touring so much. I played this theater in Canada, and it was literally across the road from a graveyard. I did like 15 minutes about being opposite a graveyard, and whose idea was it to build a theater here? If I was doing that in a virtual show live, then I can’t talk about this stuff. But because we can do it in conjunction with these specific places, we can talk about the stuff that is important to that audience.”
The last of his species, Piff is going out on top. He’s doing what he loves, and he got famous doing it. He was asked if he gets along with other reptilian celebs like Godzilla.
“Not really,” he said. “They’re too big for the game anymore. They are movie stars. I am still a humble, live performer. The ‘Game of Thrones’ cast won’t even return my calls.”
