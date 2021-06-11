Jimmie Tramel: Improved 'Hulk' making appearances in Oklahoma

Lou Ferrigno’s character was easy to root for in the television series “The Incredible Hulk,” which aired for five seasons in the 1970s and 1980s.

Viewers wanted good things to happen to the misunderstood and nomadic Marvel Comics “monster” as he made his way across the country, all the while being dogged by an investigative reporter who apparently had an unlimited travel and expense account.

Something good recently happened to Ferrigno, who — still making his way across the country — has appearances scheduled this weekend at multiple locations in Oklahoma. The good? He’ll be able to hear more clearly when he interacts with fans.

Ferrigno underwent a procedure to receive a cochlear implant in February. He described it as a life-changing experience during a Q&A session on his Facebook page.

“It’s one of the best things I’ve done for myself in my whole life,” he said.

Ferrigno’s hearing was sabotaged by multiple ear infections when he was a toddler. Like others with hearing problems, his speech was negatively impacted.