Jimmie Tramel: Best one-season TV series? This show is worth (night) stalking again

Halloween is near enough to broach the subject of scary things and, oh by the way, one of the most monster-rific series ever is back on TV.
“Kolchak: The Night Stalker” reruns air at 11 p.m. Saturdays on MeTV. Let’s call it the best lasted-only-one-season series in TV history.
If the series was any good, wouldn’t it have merited a longer run?
Think about it in “Star Trek” terms. The original Trek series lasted only three seasons before being axed, but it’s so beloved that airplay became eternal.
Ditto for Kolchak, which debuted in 1974 and “died” a few months later. Reruns keep finding a home on various channels, including MeTV, which reclaimed the series earlier this month.
Because of Kolchak, Chris Carter created “The X-Files.” Perhaps you can connect the dots to a current series like “Supernatural.”
What is Kolchak? Actually, it’s who is Kolchak?
Carl Kolchak, played by Darren McGavin, is a reporter who (A) irritates almost everyone and (B) stumbles onto stories that involve vampires, werewolves and other critters. Problem: Editor Tony Vincenzo (Simon Oakland) won’t print wild stories that can’t be substantiated and it’s hard for Kolchak to obtain proof when authorities are in hush-it-up mode.
Kolchak has real-life roots. Jeff Rice, who died in 2015, once was a Las Vegas Sun journalist. Rice wrote a novel about a reporter who encounters a vampire in Vegas. Substitute human bad guys for “vampire” and you gain insight into Rice’s Sin City experiences.
“Jeff Rice wrote this wonderful book because he couldn’t write about the Las Vegas of the mob and official corruption” McGavin said in “The Night Stalker Companion,” a definitive history-of-Kolchak book by Mark Dawidziak.
Rice’s book inspired a 1972 made-for-TV movie, “The Night Stalker.” It attracted an estimated 75 million viewers and was, at that time, the most-watched TV movie. A second TV movie (“The Night Strangler”) and the series followed.
We’re 46 years past the series’ debut. Why won’t this little 20-episode show go away? Dawidziak tackled the question:
“For one thing, the original movies and the series had an enormous impact on almost everyone who made horror TV and movies from the ‘90s on.”
“Second, horror fans tend to have more of an appreciation of landmark work from the past, at least compared to many other genre fans.”
“Third, the magic that worked in the ‘70s still works. I show ‘Night Stalker’ to my students at Kent State University, and they absolutely love this ancient TV movie done on a nothing budget with no special effects to speak of.”
“Fourth, Kolchak is just a great character — different, but in the tradition of great monster hunters.”
“Fifth, the original film slyly blended three established genres (the traditional vampire story, the newspaper comedy and the hardboiled, noir-ish detective tradition), giving the formula a much wider appeal than the average horror film (lots of points of entry, then and now).”
“Sixth, the kind of hip sensibility in the films and the episodes haven’t dated badly at all.”
“Seventh, you can’t underestimate Darren McGavin’s iconic portrayal of Kolchak. There’s more — lots more — but that’s enough for now. That’s not to say Kolchak maintains a mass following and is a universally recognized character, even in the horror realm. But the door always is open for rediscovery, and when people go through that door, something amazing is waiting for them.”
Here’s an episode guide:
1. The Ripper. Could Jack the Ripper still be alive? Among guest stars: Ruth McDevitt later joins the cast as newsroom regular Miss Emily.
2. The Zombie. Someone who won’t stay buried is killing mob figures. Among guest stars: Scatman Crothers and Antonio Fargas. Former San Diego Chargers great Earl Faison is the zombie.
3. They Have Been, They Are, They Will Be. This is the next episode scheduled to air on MeTV. It’s not an ideal intro for a rookie viewer because it’s one of two episodes where the beastie (an invisible alien) is unseen. Stick around for more because the next couple of episodes are crackerjacks. Among guest stars: Dick Van Patten.
4. The Vampire. Kolchak meets another vampire. This time it’s a call girl. Among guest stars: Larry Storch and William Daniels of “Boy Meets World.”
5. The Werewolf. A werewolf on a cruise ship? “The Love Boat” was never like this. Among guest stars: Character actor supreme Henry Jones and Nita Talbot (recurring character in “Hogan’s Heroes).
6. Fire Fall. What’s a doppleganger? Live (if you can) and learn. Among guest stars: David Doyle of “Charlie’s Angels.” Cast member Carol Ann Susi appears for the last time. If she sounds familiar, she voiced Howard’s unseen mother on “The Big Bang Theory.”
7. The Devil’s Platform. Surely, a politician wouldn’t make a deal with the devil. Among guest stars: Tom Skerritt is the political candidate who smells like fire and brimstone.
8. Bad Medicine. A character from Native American lore is a shape-changer. Among guest stars: Henryetta’s Alice Ghostley and Richard Kiel.
9. The Spanish Moss Murders: Is a swamp monster the issue? Or is it a sleep test subject whose dreams become reality? Among guest stars: Keenan Wynn and Kiel, who again plays the villain.
10. The Energy Eater: A hospital was built where it shouldn’t have been built. This is the “other” episode where viewers never see the antagonist. Among guest stars: William Smith of “Laredo.”
11. Horror in the Heights: The Rakshasa takes the form of someone you trust. Does Kolchak trust anyone? This episode is among the best of the best. Among guest stars: Phil Silvers.
12. Mr. R.I.N.G.: A robot wants to be human (that’s OK) but kills people (not OK). Among guest stars: Bert Freed, first actor to play “Columbo.”
13. Primal Scream: Long-preserved cells hatch into monkey men. Among guest stars: Pat Harrington of “One Day at a Time” and Jamie Farr of “M*A*S*H.”
14. The Trevi Collection: Creepy mannequins launch a witch tale. Among guest stars: Lara Parker of “Dark Shadows” and Bernie Kopell of “The Love Boat.”
15. Chopper: Before writing “Back to the Future,” Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale penned this episode about a headless biker. Among guest stars: Larry Linville of “M*A*S*H” and Jim Backus of “Gilligan’s Island.”
16. Demon in Lace: There’s a succubus (deadlier than a syllabus) on campus. Among guest stars: Carolyn Jones of “The Addams Family.”
17. Legacy of Terror: It’s a mummy story with Aztec roots. Would you trade a long life for a brief, great life? Among guest stars: Erik Estrada of “CHiPs” and Sorrell Booke of “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
18. The Knightly Murders: A knight is getting medieval with victims. Among guest stars: John Diener and Hans Conried.
19. The Youth Killer: Young members of a singles club are turning gray and dying. Among guest stars: Cathy Lee Crosby and Dwayne Hickman of “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.”
20. The Sentry: A lizard-like creature is running amok. Maybe it wants something? Among guest stars: Tom Bosley of “Happy Days” and McGavin’s wife, Kathie Browne.
