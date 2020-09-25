Jimmie Tramel: Best one-season TV series? This show is worth (night) stalking again

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Halloween is near enough to broach the subject of scary things and, oh by the way, one of the most monster-rific series ever is back on TV.

“Kolchak: The Night Stalker” reruns air at 11 p.m. Saturdays on MeTV. Let’s call it the best lasted-only-one-season series in TV history.

If the series was any good, wouldn’t it have merited a longer run?

Think about it in “Star Trek” terms. The original Trek series lasted only three seasons before being axed, but it’s so beloved that airplay became eternal.

Ditto for Kolchak, which debuted in 1974 and “died” a few months later. Reruns keep finding a home on various channels, including MeTV, which reclaimed the series earlier this month.

Because of Kolchak, Chris Carter created “The X-Files.” Perhaps you can connect the dots to a current series like “Supernatural.”

What is Kolchak? Actually, it’s who is Kolchak?