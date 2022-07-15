Jerry Seinfeld returning to the Tulsa PAC in October

Jerry Seinfeld is returning to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on October 14 for a 7 p.m. show.

Tickets go on sale on July 22 and start at $67.50. The comedian last performed in Tulsa in 2018 at the PAC.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” according to a press release.

Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: “Seinfeld.” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll, the press release stated.

Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies “Comedian,” “Bee Movie”, directed and produced a Broadway hit “Colin Quinn Long Story Short”, and wrote two best-selling books “Is this Anything?” and “Seinlanguage” and a children’s book “Halloween”. Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film "Unfrosted" and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

For tickets, visit tulsapac.com or call 918-596711 M-F, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.