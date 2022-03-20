Jenks K-pop artist AleXa grateful to represent Oklahoma in NBC's 'American Song Contest'

Men’s basketball teams in Oklahoma got shut out of March Madness, but you can still root for other Oklahoma talent in a nationwide “tournament.”

“American Song Contest” is a live music competition that debuts at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, on NBC.

Hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, “American Song Contest” features 56 music artists — one each from all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. One state or territory will emerge victorious.

Oklahoma’s representative in the battle royal is AleXa, a K-pop artist from Jenks.

“It’s honestly something beyond my wildest dreams,” she said. “It’s just incredible, and I’m so grateful for this opportunity.”

“American Song Contest” will showcase participants from a broad spectrum of styles and genres, plus artists who are at varying stages of their careers. Among “names” in the field are Jewel (Alaska), Michael Bolton (Connecticut), Sisqo (Maryland) and Macy Gray (Ohio).

AleXa, asked if she will be in awe of any of her fellow competitors, said: “For one, Macy Gray is an incredible artist, and I really hope I get the opportunity to see her in person through the show. But, to be frank with you and completely honest, I am the most pumped about Michael Bolton. I grew up listening to his music, and I am going to be so starstruck if I see Mr. Bolton.”

And you have to compete against him.

“I know! It’s kind of terrifying, but it’s an honor to go into battle with Michael Bolton.”

AleXa is a 2015 graduate of Jenks High School, where she was Alexaundra Schneiderman, but, in a phone interview arranged in advance of the “American Song Contest” premiere, she said people from her hometown know her as Alex Christine.

A lifelong dancer, she was first drawn to K-pop because of its strong performance identity, according to her “American Song Contest” bio. She left Oklahoma for Korea when she was 21 to pursue her career, which sounds courageous.

“It was not so much courageous as it was just, I guess, a leap of faith if you will, because this wonderful company found me and I had all my trust put in them and I was so ready and just eager to start following my dream,” she said. “It was just this golden opportunity that I could never pass up.”

AleXa capitalized on the opportunity. In 2019, she made her multilingual K-pop debut with “Bomb,” which has received nearly 22 million views to date and hit No. 7 on Billboard’s world digital song sales chart.

She said her audience is “pretty global as opposed to domestic” but added that K-pop fans are everywhere nowadays.

U.S. Seventeen magazine recently asked her to take part in a “17 questions” video that she shared on social media.

“I’m just really happy to represent K-pop in general for this competition, but of course through my home state,” she said.

It would have been on brand — maybe even stereotypical — if a country music artist had been selected to be Oklahoma’s delegate on “American Song Contest.” AleXa was shocked when she found out she was chosen. She doesn’t have any intel on the how or why.

She said there are wonderful stars from Oklahoma, including Carrie Underwood and Garth Brooks.

“Even the All-American Rejects are from Oklahoma. I found that out,” she said. “But how we wound up with me, a K-pop artist? I don’t know. Just pure luck, I guess. But I’m grateful for the opportunity to showcase a different facet of what Oklahoma has to offer, and I’m just proud to represent the state.”

“American Song Contest” is based on an overseas predecessor. “Eurovision Song Contest” is an international songwriting competition with a 65-year history and is watched by 200 million viewers annually. Past winners include ABBA (1974) and Celine Dion (1988).

The U.S. version will consist of qualifying rounds, semifinals and a grand final over an eight-week period. Regardless of how far AleXa advances, “American Song Contest” should provide a significant exposure boost. During a recent trip home, she filmed a promo video for the show in downtown Tulsa.

AleXa said she would like to think she is a “fairly competitive” person. Example?

“Well, the way my career even started, basically is it was through a competition, and that’s how I first met my company,” she said. “So through competition, I’ve been able to realize my dreams, basically.”

Nearly a million fan votes made her the winner of “Rising Legends,” an online talent competition, and she catapulted to “Produce 48,” the most competitive audition show in Korea.

The format for “American Song Contest” calls for AleXa and other competitors to debut original songs. AleXa has songwriting experience, but she said the song creation process for the show is a team effort that includes amazing producers.

“Launching a new series is always a massive undertaking, but mounting one that involves producing 56 original songs is a herculean task,” said Audrey Morrissey, the show’s executive producer. “Selecting the right label partner to dig in with us was crucial, and we found the perfect partner in Atlantic Records.

“We can’t wait for viewers to discover new music from our incredibly talented artists from across the country and help decide America’s next big song.”

Atlantic Records will release songs featured on the series beginning March 21.

Because “American Song Contest” airs live, there are no do-overs. AleXa said she is practicing every day for the show and has been nervous since day one: “My brain is just so full of nerves.”

Other than herself, who is most happy she was chosen to be on the show?

“Oh, man. There’s a whole lot of people that I have had supporting me through this. For one, I definitely think the CEO of my company. He is really happy to see how far we are coming with this, but also my mother.

“As I am representing Oklahoma, that kind of is where she grew up despite the fact that she’s from Korea, so I’m just really proud to be representing my Korean heritage and Korean roots for my fans and my family.”

