Jay represented again in Trace Adkins-hosted 'Ultimate Cowboy Showdown'

Jay, Oklahoma, has become fertile recruiting pasture for INSP’s “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown.”

For the second consecutive year, the Trace Adkins-hosted reality TV competition plucked a participant from Jay. This time, it’s Chris Becker, who made his debut in season three’s April 21 premiere. Among season two competitors was Jay’s Tyler Kijac.

Becker, who said he knows Kijac very well, is among 14 cowboys from across the U.S. vying for a prize package that includes a herd of cattle (worth at least $50,000), a belt buckle and a “lifetime of bragging rights,” according to a news release. The participants are taking part in a series of cowboy-themed challenges and, one-by-one, they will be eliminated until one rides away with the herd.

“My biggest drive in this show is to kind of get ahead in life,” Becker said. “For me and my wife (Laramie), we had our kid when we were 17 and 18 years old and it has been tough, working and getting ahead and being able to buy things and continuing to do what we love. So this was kind of my way of giving back to my wife and trying to get us some money in the bank and kind of get us a little further ahead. I would say about 80 percent of me going is for my wife. I owe everything to her.”

Becker (he loves the John Wayne movie “The Cowboys”) took part in a telephone Q&A arranged in conjunction with season three’s launch. Among excerpts:

Are you a competitor?

“Oh, yeah. I’m real competitive. I want to win and show them how good of a cowhand I am. I’m ready to take anything on.”

How were you picked for the show?

“Last season, as the season was going, they started taking applications soon after. I turned my application in and it went a couple months and I got a phone call saying I was selected. I went through a big, long process of background checks and interviews seeing if I was right for the show and I finally got the answer that said ‘You’re on. Come on.’”

Why are you right for the show?

“I think a lot of it has got to do with age and ambition and the drive to prove myself. I’m very hard-working. The biggest deal is just proving myself to other people.”

No pressure, but somebody from Oklahoma (Katey Jo Gordon of Ryan) won last season.

“A lot of good cowboys come out of Oklahoma.”

Do you want to win this or do you need to win this?

“I want to win it. It’s not a deal of need to get ahead of anything. It’s to show people around me that this guy in Jay, Oklahoma, that no one has ever heard of, he’s for real. There’s someone over there that’s very capable of getting cow work done.”

Was it intimidating to meet Trace Adkins?

“Oh, it’s very intimidating. He’s one of the highest celebrities in country music. Very intimidating. He stands over 6-foot tall. When you look at him, you’ve got to look up a mountainside.”

But I guess you’ve got to get past that pretty quickly?

“You’ve got to get past it. There is no time. When we get there, the show is on. You have got to (put up or shut up), so to speak. You’ve got to prove yourself. You’ve got to look past the other competitors, how well you think they are. It doesn’t matter. You have got to prove yourself.”

