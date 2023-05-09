It’s time to play the feud, again.
The Youngers, a family from Inola, were winners in their first two “Family Feud” appearances and will try to make it three in a row in an episode scheduled to air 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 on KOKI Fox 23.
Team Younger includes Brian, who works in IT for Fabricut in Tulsa, and his wife, Shelly, a fourth-grade teacher in Inola. Oldest daughter Lindsey Swope, youngest daughter Paige Butler and son-in-law Josh Butler round out the squad.
For a story about their quest to be on the game show, go here.
Tags
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.