It’s time to play the feud, again.

The Youngers, a family from Inola, were winners in their first two “Family Feud” appearances and will try to make it three in a row in an episode scheduled to air 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 on KOKI Fox 23.

Team Younger includes Brian, who works in IT for Fabricut in Tulsa, and his wife, Shelly, a fourth-grade teacher in Inola. Oldest daughter Lindsey Swope, youngest daughter Paige Butler and son-in-law Josh Butler round out the squad.

