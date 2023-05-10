Name a family that knows how to play — and win — at "Family Feud."

Survey says: The Younger family from Inola.

The Youngers made their "Family Feud" debut in an episode that aired Friday, May 5 and they're still riding a winning streak. They'll try to win a fourth consecutive game in an episode scheduled to air 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 on KOKI Fox 23.

Team Younger includes Brian Younger, who works in IT for Fabricut in Tulsa, and his wife, Shelly, a fourth-grade teacher in Inola. Oldest daughter Lindsey Swope, youngest daughter Paige Butler and son-in-law Josh Butler round out the squad.

For a story about their quest to be on the game show, go here.