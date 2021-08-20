In honor of Gene Roddenberry's 100th birthday, here are 10 Oklahoma Star Trek connections

“The whole Save Star Trek campaign was John’s fault,” Trimble said during a 2011 startrek.com interview. “We had visited the Trek set about when word sifted down that the show would be canceled at the end of ... the second season. So we watched actors do their stuff beautifully in front of the camera, then slump off looking depressed. On our way home, John said, ‘There ought to be something we could do about this!’ Now, he’d been married to me long enough to know better. By the time we got back home, we’d mapped out a basic plan of action. So we called Gene Roddenberry to see if he was OK with this idea. Gene had just told his staff that it would be wonderful if there was just some way to reach to fans and get their support.”