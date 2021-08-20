In honor of Gene Roddenberry's 100th birthday, here are 10 Oklahoma Star Trek connections

Yesterday — Aug. 19, 2021 — would have been the 100th birthday of “Star Trek” godfather Gene Roddenberry.
Roddenberry, who died in 1991, created the original “Star Trek” television series that gave birth to the continuing and ever-expanding Trek universe.
In honor of the Roddenberry centennial, here are 10 Oklahoma “Star Trek” connections:
1. Nichelle Nichols, a cast member in the original series, has Oklahoma roots. Her mother was born in the Oklahoma City area one year prior to statehood.
Before a 2002 Trek Expo appearance in Tulsa, she told an entertainment writer from the Oklahoman that almost all of her mother’s relatives are in Oklahoma “so you’re probably related to me. Everybody else is.”
She had visited Oklahoma previously to recruit women and minorities for NASA and was treated to a surprise.
“It was all planned,” she told the Oklahoman. “They had a family reunion for me, and there were about 250 living relatives who came. And it was just wonderful.”
2. An Oklahoman was responsible for the Trek franchise winning its first Emmy.
The Emmy was captured by “Star Trek: The Animated Series,” a Saturday morning cartoon that featured original cast members and aired for two seasons in the 1970s. The next-to-last episode, “How Sharper Than A Serpent’s Tooth,” earned the show an Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Children’s Series.
The episode was crafted by Indigenous (Kiowa) writer Russell Bates, an Anadarko High School alum who was born in Lawton, and David Wise. Bates died in 2018.
3. The original “Star Trek” lasted three seasons. It was in danger of being canceled after two seasons, but an Oklahoman helped the series get a stay of execution.
Born in Holdenville and raised in California, Betty JoAnne (Bjo) Trimble is a sci-fi fan and writer who teamed with her husband to assist with a successful letter-writing campaign to get “Star Trek” a third season.
“The whole Save Star Trek campaign was John’s fault,” Trimble said during a 2011 startrek.com interview. “We had visited the Trek set about when word sifted down that the show would be canceled at the end of ... the second season. So we watched actors do their stuff beautifully in front of the camera, then slump off looking depressed. On our way home, John said, ‘There ought to be something we could do about this!’ Now, he’d been married to me long enough to know better. By the time we got back home, we’d mapped out a basic plan of action. So we called Gene Roddenberry to see if he was OK with this idea. Gene had just told his staff that it would be wonderful if there was just some way to reach to fans and get their support.”
The Trimbles also lobbied to get NASA to name a space shuttle after the Enterprise. They and other fans were rewarded with roles as extras in “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.”
4. The first contact between humans and Klingons was in Broken Bow, Oklahoma?
The Trek prequel series “Enterprise” debuted in 2001. The two-part pilot episode was titled “Broken Bow,” so named because the series was launched by a Klingon crashing in Broken Bow.
5. Junie Lowry-Johnson, who grew up in Oklahoma City, was more responsible for putting those Trek crews together than the United Federation of Planets.
One of the most decorated casting agents in history, Lowry-Johnson worked her magic on four Trek spin-offs (Next Gen, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise) and four Trek films.
6. An Oklahoman was considered for the role of Spock.
Born in Shattuck, 3-foot-10 actor Michael Dunn was best known for playing the character Dr. Miguelito Loveless in the television series “The Wild Wild West.” He guest starred as Alexander in “Plato’s Stepchildren,” a season three episode of the original Trek series.
In “The Star Trek Interview Book,” a collection of interviews curated by author Allan Asherman, Roddenberry said Leonard Nimoy was his first choice to play Spock and Martin Landau was the second choice.
“I was also considering Michael Dunn, a dwarf,” Roddenberry said in the book. “I wanted Spock to look different and be different, and yes, to make a statement about being an outsider looking in. I did finally pick the way we went because I was dealing in weekly mass-audience television, and I needed Spock to be attractive even though he was different.”
Dunn, who died in 1973, was buried in Norman.
7. Four years ago, writer Jeremy Dick embarked on a mission to select the best Trek actor from every state. His Oklahoma choice was Tulsa’s Alfre Woodard, a multi-Emmy winner and former Academy Award nominee.
Woodard played Lily Sloane, an assistant to warp drive innovator Zefram Cochrane, in the 1996 film “Star Trek: First Contact.” The film was directed by Jonathan Frakes from the “Next Generation cast.”
Woodard’s Trek connection is deeper than one flick. At her first Trek convention, she explained how she became Frakes’ godmother.
8. Connor Trinneer spoke Oklahoman in “Enterprise” even though the character wasn’t from Oklahoma.
After learning that his character, Trip Tucker, was from the South, Trinneer borrowed from a voice he used when playing an Oklahoma-based character in a play. In his mind, Trip was sort of like an ace NASCAR mechanic from Oklahoma. Later, Trinneer discovered Trip was from Florida.
“It was important to me to play a Southern guy with intelligence and grace, because that doesn’t happen a lot on TV,” Trinneer said in a con report posted to trektoday.com. “The default on playing a good ole Southern boy is that you can make him funny, but he’s funny because he’s dumb.”
9. Ronnie Claire Edwards, born and raised in Oklahoma City, is best known for bringing Corabeth Walton Godsey to life in the TV series “The Waltons.”
In between returning for two made-for-TV reunion films (“A Walton Christmas Thanksgiving,” “A Walton Wedding”), she guest-starred as the character Talur in a final-season episode of “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Edwards passed away in 2016.
10. We could wrap up here by listing any number of additional Oklahoma actors who guest-starred on Trek series, like late fiddle legend Byron Berline (Guthrie), Mark Holton (Okmulgee), Rende Rae Norman (Pryor) and Larry Drake (Tulsa), but trying to mention them all would be nutty.
Let’s close with a shout-out to Lou Antonio, an Oklahoma City-born actor who covered sports for the Oklahoman before amassing a sprawling body of work as an actor and director.
Two years after being in the cast of “Cool Hand Luke,” Antonio guest-starred opposite a nemesis character played by Frank Gorshin in the acclaimed “Star Trek” episode “Let That Be Your Last Battlefield.”
The face of Antonio’s character’s was half black and half white. The colors were flipped on the face of Gorshin’s character. It was a simple difference, yet the characters hated each other. Why? On the Roddenberry centennial, remember that Trek was a sci-fi series that put real-life issues under the microscope.
Antonio was one of two Oklahoma-connected actors who appeared in both “Cool Hand Luke” and episodes of the original Trek series. Morgan Woodward, brother of former KOTV weatherman Lee Woodward, was in the episodes “The Omega Glory” and “Dagger of the Mind.”
