Holey Moley: Bixby golfer, pageant queen competing on ABC mini golf show

The reigning Mrs. Oklahoma will try to add another title — mini golf champion — to her resume when she competes in an upcoming episode of ABC’s “Holey Moley.”
Bixby’s Ashley Lewis will be among participants in an episode scheduled to air at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, on KTUL channel 8. The competition is staged at what is billed as the world’s most extreme mini golf course. Each hole is equipped with an obstacle course aspect. The site was previously used as the filming location for the obstacle course game show “Wipeout.”
Other "Holey Moley" competitors shouldn’t make the mistake of underestimating Lewis. This pageant girl is a gamer.
“I actually grew up a huge tomboy,” she said. “I played sports with the boys until I was about 10 years old and then my dad told me, ‘All right, we’ve got to make the switch to girls' sports.’”
Lewis said she played a little bit of everything, including golf. She grew up on White Hawk Golf Club, and as a senior at Bixby High School in 2009, she played on a team that finished third at the Class 5A state championship. She closed strong, recording the best score (74) of her career on the final day of the tournament.
Lewis was Ashley Burns then. Now, she’s married to Cade Lewis, a member of state championship golf teams at Bixby, and they still like to play, but they have to pick their spots because they juggle parenthood. She said they have a 2-year-old girl.
Lewis, because she was chosen for “Holey Moley,” jokes that she can call herself a professional golfer now. How did the show find her, or vice versa?
“I was a huge ‘Wipeout’ fan whenever ‘Wipeout’ was on TV,” she said. “Whenever this show came on, I was like, oh my gosh, this show is like ‘Wipeout’ and mini golf mixed. It’s perfect. This is so my element.”
Lewis explored the “Holey Moley” Internet site and discovered the show was accepting applications. Hey, why not give it a shot?
“The worst they can do is say ‘no,’ right?” she said. “Never in a million years did I think they would choose this girl from Oklahoma.”
Months passed before a response arrived. Lewis said she “completely forgot” about trying to get on the show by the time a call from Los Angeles popped up on her mobile phone. Lewis didn’t answer. She thought it was a spam call. Then she checked the iPhone transcription of the voice message and, as soon as she saw the words “Holey Moley,” she immediately returned the call.
Lewis cleared pre-show obstacles (interviews, videos, photos, paperwork) and made the cut. She and her family flew to the West Coast for filming prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said it was a “pinch me” moment when she arrived at the former “Wipeout” spot: “I was totally fan-girling.”
In between filming and the episode's air date, Lewis captured the Mrs. Oklahoma crown. There’s a distinction between Miss Oklahoma and Mrs. Oklahoma. The latter is a pageant for married contestants.
Lewis said she is grateful and honored to be Mrs. Oklahoma. Her only previous pageant experience came when she entered the Miss Bixby pageant in 2007, 2008 and 2009 and was twice chosen first runner-up. Now, she directs the Miss Bixby pageant and, as Mrs. Oklahoma, she earned the right to compete in the Mrs. America pageant.
A news release about the upcoming “Holey Moley” episode indicated that a “small but mighty” law student will fight for her footing against a pageant queen (Lewis) on Slip N’ Putt. There are other competitors in the episode. One will snare a spot in the grand finale and a chance to putt for $250,000.
Let’s not give away any spoilers, but Lewis was asked if she does Oklahoma proud by the way she conducts herself on the show.
“I sure hope so,” she said. “My whole thing going into this was I knew I was going to probably get made fun of and I knew I was going to embarrass myself. But so many times we see Oklahoma portrayed in a negative light on TV and I just hope that, regardless of the outcome, that people will look at Oklahoma and go, you know what, there are some great people in Oklahoma and I hope that I can show that I was just true to myself and had a blast doing it and was kind to the other contestants. There may have been a little smack-talking that had gone on. You’ll just have to watch and see because it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Jimmie Tramel
918-581-8389
Twitter: @JimmieTramel