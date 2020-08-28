Holey Moley: Bixby golfer, pageant queen competing on ABC mini golf show

Lewis said she is grateful and honored to be Mrs. Oklahoma. Her only previous pageant experience came when she entered the Miss Bixby pageant in 2007, 2008 and 2009 and was twice chosen first runner-up. Now, she directs the Miss Bixby pageant and, as Mrs. Oklahoma, she earned the right to compete in the Mrs. America pageant.

“I sure hope so,” she said. “My whole thing going into this was I knew I was going to probably get made fun of and I knew I was going to embarrass myself. But so many times we see Oklahoma portrayed in a negative light on TV and I just hope that, regardless of the outcome, that people will look at Oklahoma and go, you know what, there are some great people in Oklahoma and I hope that I can show that I was just true to myself and had a blast doing it and was kind to the other contestants. There may have been a little smack-talking that had gone on. You’ll just have to watch and see because it’s going to be a lot of fun.”