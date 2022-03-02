Historic Boley rodeo spotlighted in documentary

A history-laden African-American rodeo in Boley, Oklahoma, will be spotlighted in a documentary that will premiere Sunday, March 6 on Newsy.
The documentary, titled “Ropes in Brown Hands,” is the first episode in the new season of Newsy Docs Presents, a showcase of documentary films that introduce viewers to compelling characters and impactful issues each week.
Said a promo for the episode: “In one of America’s few remaining Freedmen’s Towns, a cowboy carries on the tradition of the nation’s oldest African-American rodeo. A true story that evokes popular fiction like ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Concrete Cowboy,’ this short documentary shows a little-known slice of the modern American frontier.”
Multiple airings of Newsy Docs Presents are scheduled on the premiere date.
Newsy is on KTPX (channel 44.6), a station in Okmulgee that serves the Tulsa market. Newsy also can be viewed on streaming devices and video platforms. For information on where to watch the 24/7 news network, go to newsy.com.