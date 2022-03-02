 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Historic Boley rodeo spotlighted in documentary

  • Updated
  • 0
Boley rodeo documentary

A Newsy documentary will explore a historic rodeo in Boley. Newsy/Kyle Pyatt

 Jimmie Tramel

A history-laden African-American rodeo in Boley, Oklahoma, will be spotlighted in a documentary that will premiere Sunday, March 6 on Newsy.

The documentary, titled “Ropes in Brown Hands,” is the first episode in the new season of Newsy Docs Presents, a showcase of documentary films that introduce viewers to compelling characters and impactful issues each week.

Said a promo for the episode: “In one of America’s few remaining Freedmen’s Towns, a cowboy carries on the tradition of the nation’s oldest African-American rodeo. A true story that evokes popular fiction like ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Concrete Cowboy,’ this short documentary shows a little-known slice of the modern American frontier.”

Multiple airings of Newsy Docs Presents are scheduled on the premiere date.

Newsy is on KTPX (channel 44.6), a station in Okmulgee that serves the Tulsa market. Newsy also can be viewed on streaming devices and video platforms. For information on where to watch the 24/7 news network, go to newsy.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

REVIEW: 'Pam and Tommy' covers all the dirt

REVIEW: 'Pam and Tommy' covers all the dirt

In the very graphic miniseries #PamAndTommy, we see the "married in a minute" relationship they had and the attention they got when a contractor released a private sex tape to the internet. Filled with outrageous supporting characters, the show thrives on its leads.

Watch Now: Related Video

Robert Pattinson says he was 'very eager' to take on 'Batman' role

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert