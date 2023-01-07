Here's your A-to-Z guide to 'Tulsa King' before season finale

The season one farewell of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Tulsa King” is due for arrival today — Sunday, Jan. 8 — on Paramount+.

Here’s an A to Z “Tulsa King” guide to get you up to speed:

A: Academy Award-nominated actor Sylvester Stallone, in his first starring role in a TV series, is Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia capo who kept his trap shut during a 25-year prison stay. He expects compensation for his silence. The reward is being sent to a unfamiliar place to begin anew.

B: Beware the Black Macadams. The Tulsa territory belongs to somebody, if not the mob. A biker gang has dibs on the turf.

C: Caolan Waltrip (Ritchie Coster) is the leader of the biker gang. He’s got a brogue that isn’t quite Okie. He and Dwight have been ratcheting up the warfare against each other ever since a meeting between them went south. Local flavor: Dwight quoted Woody Guthrie in the meeting.

D: Domenick Lombardozzi is “Chickie.” His father is the head of the mob “family” that should feel indebted to Dwight. Time marches on, so Chickie isn’t all that keen on Dwight.

E: Equine cast member? An over-the-hill horse often escapes from a nearby ranch to trot around downtown Tulsa. That leads us to...

F: Fennario Ranch is owned by Margaret Devereaux, played by Dana Delaney. A divorcee, Margaret and Dwight seem to be interested in each other.

G: Garrett Hedlund plays Mitch Keller, who was (A) on the rodeo circuit and (B) behind bars before becoming a bar owner. His Bred 2 Buck Saloon becomes Dwight’s favorite hangout, and Mitch becomes one of Dwight’s allies.

H: Hospital stays may await anyone who accompanies Dwight when he takes a test for an Oklahoma driver’s license.

I: Invernizzi is the name of the family that Dwight spent 25 years in prison to protect. After tragedy strikes Chickie’s father (A.C. Peterson), Chickie wants to visit Dwight in Tulsa to officially bury the hatchet. Trust him?

J: Jay Will is Tyson Mitchell. Tyson is a taxi driver who picks up Dwight after he arrives at Tulsa International Airport, where scenes were filmed in March. Tyson becomes Dwight’s personal driver and the first member of his Tulsa “team.” Tyson is eventually made aware of the risks, but decides to continue rolling with Dwight.

K: Kansas City was the original setting for the series. Showrunner Terence Winter addressed the topic in a November interview with the Tulsa World.

Said Winter: “I ended up changing it. The idea is that this is a guy who is sent to the middle of nowhere that has no Italian-American mob presence at all, and Kansas City has a very long, storied history with the mob. If you remember in the movie ‘Casino,’ when the guys were calling back home, they were actually calling Kansas City. It was too close to New York in that sense, so I needed a place that was more obscure that would feel that it had no connection to the Italian mafia at all, and that place turned out to be Tulsa.”

L: Lawrence “Bodhi” Geigerman (Martin Starr) owns a cannabis dispensary. Dwight cuts himself in for a piece of the action, old-school style, by offering protection that isn’t needed. Bodhi, like it or not, is in business with Dwight.

M: Mayo Hotel should be happy with exposure generated by “Tulsa King.” Dwight wants to stay at the best hotel in Tulsa. Tyson tells him it’s the Mayo, which becomes Dwight’s “home.”

N: Nico “The Package” Bugliosi does not do right by Dwight’s family while Dwight is in prison. You think Dwight’s going to let that slide?

O: Out of sight was a great place to be for Armand Truisi (Max Casella) to be until Dwight arrived in Oklahoma. Armand was affiliated with the Invernezzi family before heading for greener pastures (Fennario Ranch) to start a new life, family and all, in Tulsa. What are the odds Armand and Dwight wind up in the same spot? Do you believe that’s a coincidence?

P: Prairie Surf Studios in Oklahoma City came in handy for the making of “Tulsa King.” Season one was shot primarily in Oklahoma City.

Q: Questions must be asked after Dwight’s son-in-law (Loren Dunn) gets roughed up in New York. It could be a random act of violence. Or it could be that someone is sending a message.

R: Roxy (Emily Davis) works at the horse ranch and is embedded in the biker gang as an informant for law enforcement. Sounds perilous.

S: Season two is confirmed. Three episodes into season one, Paramount+ announced “Tulsa King” had been renewed.

T: Trouble is what ATF agent Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage) signed up for as soon as she became romantically involved with Dwight. In Stacy’s defense, she didn’t know Dwight had a prison record until an “oh, crap” moment near the end of the pilot episode.

U: That’s “U” as in “universe.” Stallone visited Center of the Universe, an acoustical anomoly in downtown Tulsa, to film scenes that appeared in the second episode. The episode is titled “Center of the Universe.”

V: Vince, times two. Vincent Piazza plays Vince Antonacci, an Invernezzi family capo who gets crosswise with Dwight in the pilot episode. It feels like they have unfinished business.

W: Warr Acres is a city in the Oklahoma City area. “Warr Acres” is the title of the seventh episode. War, period, is coming in the season finale.

X: X marked the spot for Stallone sightings during his brief time in Tulsa. Triangle Coffee Roasters was among filming sites.

Y: “Yellowstone” mastermind Taylor Sheridan is the creator of “Tulsa King.” Sheridan is TV’s current Midas. His “Yellowstone” prequel “1923” debuted in December and was the most-watched Paramount+ premiere ever.

Z: Zappardino is the last name of the actress who plays Dwight’s estranged daughter, Tina. Tatiana Zappardino’s character initially wants nothing to do with her ex-con father. Dwight’s desire to repair the relationship is an engine that drives “Tulsa King” forward.