Here's what happened when Tahlequah became David Letterman's 'home office'

Letterman issued a warning. Throw another snowball and the home office is back in Pennsylvania. Hmmm. Is he actually considering Tahlequah?

Johnson retreated back up the aisle with the box of snow, letting people dig into the box en route.

Recalled Johnson: “So I go back to my seat and he gets to the top 10 list and he goes ‘we’ve got to change the home office.’ We’ve got a guy here from a prison release work program and if we don’t change the home office, there’s going to be bedlam.’ He said ‘sir, where are we going to change the home office to?’ And I yelled out, ‘Tahlequah, Oklahoma!’ And they changed it. It was really a fluke deal.”

It also was, as subsequent episodes confirmed, a done deal. By the time the NSU drama students returned to campus, Tahlequah being Letterman’s new home office was the talk of the town — and it was being talked about in other towns since media outlets from coast to coast carried stories about the change.