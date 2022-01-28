Here's what happened when Tahlequah became David Letterman's 'home office'

David Letterman once gave Ross Johnson a box of snow. Then the legendary talk show host gave an exposure boost to a college town in Oklahoma.
This is a topic in 2022 because of a couple of anniversaries:
1. “Late Night with David Letterman” debuted 40 years ago. Bill Murray was among guests when the show premiered Feb. 1, 1982.
2. It was 30 years ago that Tahlequah became the “home office” for Letterman’s show. It happened because of what took place before and during a taping of an episode that aired March 19, 1992.
For clarity’s sake, let’s state that the home office honor was purely ceremonial. Letterman and his staff did not set up headquarters in any of the dozen or so towns that took turns serving as the home office. “Late Night With David Letterman” and “Late Show with David Letterman” (the show’s name changed after a move from NBC to CBS) originated from New York for 34 seasons. However, home office towns reaped a visibility/publicity bonanza because it was customary for Letterman to give a shout-out to the home office before presenting his top 10 lists.
Doesn’t it seem random that Letterman selected Tahlequah, of all places, to be a home office?
Surely, there’s a story behind the story. For that, let’s go straight to the source.
Ross Johnson is a Talihina-based auctioneer. Thirty years ago, he was a mass communications major at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. He and others from NSU’s theater department trekked to New York City during spring break in ‘92 with a goal of seeing Broadway and off-Broadway plays. Johnson feels fortunate he got to see Tony- and Emmy-winning actor Vincent Gardenia in the last play of his career.
Of course, the NSU students didn’t spend the entire trip watching thespians. During spare time, they toured NBC Studios and were told that sometimes tickets to “Late Night With David Letterman” become available when, for instance, advance ticket-buyers are no-shows. Full houses are preferred, so the students were advised to be at a certain location at 7 a.m. if they wanted a shot at free tickets for a Letterman taping.
Challenge accepted, the college kids snared deli sandwiches, snacks and drinks for an overnight campout in a studio hallway. At 7 a.m., a door opened and the NSU students were given standby tickets for a taping that afternoon. Some got fantastic seats. Johnson was seated almost in the back row, but, hey, he was in the building.
Letterman fielded questions from the crowd before the show started. Johnson hadn’t intended to ask a question, but Jay Hanzark, an NSU student from Muskogee, suggested Johnson ask Letterman if he would switch the location of the home office (then in Lebanon, Pennsylvania) to Tahlequah.
Late in the Q&A session, Letterman asked if there were any more questions. Johnson saw no other hands raised, so he raised a hand and asked Letterman if he would consider changing the home office to Tahlequah.
Here’s a paraphrased recap:
Letterman: “Where is that in Oklahoma, sir?”
Johnson: “It’s in the northeastern part of the state.”
Letterman: “Is that the panhandle?”
Johnson: “Northeast, Dave. The panhandle is northwest.”
Letterman: “Well, you don’t have to get smart-ass with me.” (He chuckled as he said it.)
The show began. Phil Hartman, Blues Traveler and Michael Lerner were guests. Also making an appearance on stage: Johnson.
Snow had fallen in New York. Letterman dispatched a representative from the show to go outside and fill a cardboard box with snow.
“Hey, where’s that kid from Oklahoma?” Letterman asked.
Johnson raised his hand and was invited on stage, where he was given the box of snow.
“I turned around and I started throwing snowballs at the audience,” Johnson said.
Letterman issued a warning. Throw another snowball and the home office is back in Pennsylvania. Hmmm. Is he actually considering Tahlequah?
Johnson retreated back up the aisle with the box of snow, letting people dig into the box en route.
Recalled Johnson: “So I go back to my seat and he gets to the top 10 list and he goes ‘we’ve got to change the home office.’ We’ve got a guy here from a prison release work program and if we don’t change the home office, there’s going to be bedlam.’ He said ‘sir, where are we going to change the home office to?’ And I yelled out, ‘Tahlequah, Oklahoma!’ And they changed it. It was really a fluke deal.”
It also was, as subsequent episodes confirmed, a done deal. By the time the NSU drama students returned to campus, Tahlequah being Letterman’s new home office was the talk of the town — and it was being talked about in other towns since media outlets from coast to coast carried stories about the change.
It was a yummy time for those charged with the responsibility of luring tourists to Tahlequah. A Tulsa World story said Ed Fite, head of the Scenic River Commission and a lifelong cheerleader for the area, was overjoyed when he heard the news that Letterman was moving his headquarters to “God’s country.”
“We’ll make him admiral of the Illinois River Navy,” he said. “I’m going to contact him and offer him a free cruise down the Illinois. Do you know his address?”
An Oklahoman story reported the NSU bookstore did brisk business selling commemorative home office T-shirts. A home office committee was formed. The committee, whose members included then-Mayor Sally Ross and then-NSU President Roger Webb, sent Letterman gifts and information about Tahlequah.
A mural honoring Tahlequah’s distinction as Letterman’s home office was painted on the back wall of the NSU Playhouse. People gravitated to the mural for photo ops. The mural was eventually replaced by a centennial mural. Now both are gone.
Tahlequah remained Letterman’s home office until May 7, 1993, when Tahlequah was replaced by Oneonta, New York.
Johnson said it’s cool to talk about the home office thing 30 years later because it brings back memories from the New York trip. He said a bunch of theater students from Tahlequah left Manhattan “and took a piece of it with us. We got the home office changed for a while.”
It was, said Johnson, well worth the trip.
“Like I said, we were just a bunch of rag-tag theater students. For us to have that effect and do that for Tahlequah, that’s pretty nice. ... I’m just glad we brought a little bit of attention to the Cherokee Nation.”