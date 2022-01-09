'Hacks' wins Golden Globe Award in category where 'Reservation Dogs' was nominated

The shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the category of best musical or comedy series, but the winner in the category is “Hacks.”

Filmed primarily in Okmulgee, “Reservation Dogs” follows the adventures of four youths who scheme to escape the modern-day reservation and head to California following the death of a friend. The series, available for streaming on FX on Hulu, was co-created by Tulsa resident Sterlin Harjo and features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team.

“Hacks” is an HBO Max comedy/drama that focuses on the relationship between a young comedy writer and a veteran stand-up comic played by Jean Smart, who won a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy series.

Golden Globe winners were presented Sunday night, but there was no traditional ceremony and longtime broadcast partner NBC did not telecast the announcements. Winners were unveiled online at goldenglobes.com and on the Golden Globes’ social media accounts.