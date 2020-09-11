'Gunsmoke' at 65: Let's revisit historic TV series, see exhibit with ties to the show in Oklahoma

In honor of the anniversary and the continuing presence of “Gunsmoke” (reruns air on MeTV and INSP; episodes are available on CBS All Access), here are 10 things you might find interesting in the book.

1. John Wayne introduced “Gunsmoke” to the world. He appeared in a segment prior to the premiere and said, “It’s the best thing of its kind to come along, and I hope you’ll agree with me.” Wayne, who said he wished he was in “Gunsmoke,” told viewers there was only one man for the job and that’s James Arness. “He’s a young fella and may be new to some of you, but I’ve worked with him and like him and I predict he’ll be a big star. So you might as well get used to him, like you’ve had to get used to me. And now I’m proud to present my friend James Arness in ‘Gunsmoke.’”

2. William Conrad voiced Matt Dillon in the “Gunsmoke” radio series and was among actors who tried out for the TV role. Burt Reynolds, who played Quint Asper in the series, told the author he saw screen tests for the Matt Dillon role. Reynolds said Robert Stack, Raymond Burr, Hugh O’Brian and others tested for the part. Reynolds said Conrad had a magnificent voice. “Everything was going along perfect and then he stood up, and the chair stuck to his (butt). He took about four steps with it stuck there, and that wasn’t going to work for Matt Dillon.”