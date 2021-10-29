'Gunsmoke' actor appearing at Shriner fundraiser in Glenpool

Buck Taylor, who played Newly in the television series “Gunsmoke,” and Shriner Gentner Drummond will attend a Shriner fundraiser Friday, Nov. 19 at the Glenpool Conference Center, 12205 S. Yukon Avenue in Glenpool.
Proceeds will benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children.
A 5 p.m. dinner (a buffet catered by Texas Roadhouse) and 7 p.m. fundraising program will be hosted by the Akdar Shriners and emceed by Drummond.
Dinner donations will be taken at each table. The deadline to RSVP is Nov. 12. To RSVP, email Shriner Keith Kirkendall at kirkendallk22@gmail.com. For more information, call Shriner Pete Goltra at 918 254-0722.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
