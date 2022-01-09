Golden Globes: Will 'Reservation Dogs' be a winner?

Actor and rapper Sten Joddi appeared in an episode as the father of one of the “Reservation Dogs” kids. He said “Reservation Dogs” is, in his opinion, an instant classic that will forever be looked at as a staple in Indigenous cinema.

“The show is beyond amazing in its entirety, from the bottom to the top,” he said.

“The doors it is opening for Indigenous people are doors that have been shut on us in the past. Things like this, we were told, would be impossible and wouldn’t ever happen — let alone being in the room at the table and running things. ... It’s simply astonishing and fills my spirit with pride, personally.”

Continuing, Joddi said he comes from a time when there was zero Indigenous representation in all aspects of life.

“A show like ‘Reservation Dogs’ and other shows and movies like it soon to come are very much needed in our lives as Indigenous people, especially our youth, and the identity of who we are as people and humans,” he said.