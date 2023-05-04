An Inola family will compete in an episode of “Family Feud” scheduled to air Friday, May 5.

The episode was taped last year. Win? Lose?

“We’ve been keeping this secret for nine months on how we did,” Brian Younger said. “That’s what everybody wants to know is ‘how did you do?’”

For the answer, you’ll need to watch the episode.

“Either way, it was such an incredible experience,” Younger said. “But we have been holding this secret for nine months. We are ready for it to get out.”

Team Younger includes Brian, who works in IT for Fabricut in Tulsa, and his wife, Shelly, a fourth-grade teacher in Inola. Oldest daughter Lindsey Swope, youngest daughter Paige Butler and son-in-law Josh Butler round out the squad.

The “Family Feud” appearance was years in the making. Paige had been suggesting they try out for the game show a year or two before she “put her foot down” and declared that, on the day after Christmas in 2018, they were going to make an audition video to send to the show.

The video (watch it here) begins with Brian going to bed in his sleep clothes and waking up the next day in his work clothes. In the video, he directs his comments to host Steve Harvey, telling the “Family Feud” host that winning is a big deal in the Younger family. Brian walks through the house and introduces other members of his family by way of “Family Feud”-style questions.

The audition video took all day to film. Paige trimmed the video to five minutes and submitted it twice — once after the show temporarily paused accepting videos.

The video fulfilled its attention-getting purpose and, as a follow-up, the Youngers were asked to take part in a Zoom interview in 2020. They were notified in 2021 they had made the cut and they took an expenses-paid trip to Atlanta for an episode taping in 2022.

“There were a lot of things that could have knocked us off because of COVID and this and that,” Brian said. “There are supposed to be four new families a day come in. There were only three the day we went in because one of them never got to go because of COVID. We just feel God was very gracious, one, to allow us to do something like that and, two, allow us to be COVID-free and do everything we needed to do to get there.”

It’s a stress-free experience to watch a game show on television and pretend you’re playing along with the contestants. Being on a show and having to come up with answers in the heat of the moment is a whole different animal.

“It’s nerve-wracking,” Shelly said. “But then you are ‘in’ it, too. Your adrenaline is going, and you know it’s a game and it’s super fun.”

“You are so into the game you almost forget there’s an audience — almost,” Brian said. “Obviously, you are hearing their clapping. You are hearing them ‘awww’ on your bad answers. You almost forget.”

The Youngers came home with souvenirs from the set. There were phonetic signs that reminded the host how to pronounce the town the Youngers were from. Instead of “in-ola,” it’s “eye-no-la.”

“We were lucky enough to be able to bring home those signs,” Brian said, adding that he is “over the top” about his experiences on the show.

Shelly: “That’s all he talks about.”

Brian: “I talk about it a lot.”

Shelly said the game show’s entire staff was wonderful and the Youngers were treated great. Paige was pregnant at the time of the taping and, during breaks, the staff brought her water and a chair.

Brian said the family was urged to prepare for “Family Feud” by asking each other questions and watching the show.

“We tried to do it as much as we could before we went, but I really have watched it since we came back,” he said. “You can really tell a difference. You start to understand what people think. That’s the whole point. It’s not what you think the answer is. It’s what you think other people will say the answer is. After a while, you start to get better at thinking, ‘well, people are probably going to say this.’”

Episodes of “Family Feud” air consecutively — 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays — on KOKI Fox 23. Younger said his family’s episode is scheduled to air at 3 p.m.