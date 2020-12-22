FX comedy series 'Reservation Dogs' set in rural Oklahoma, written by Oklahoma filmmaker

Rural Oklahoma will be the setting for “Reservation Dogs,” a half-hour comedy series from Oklahoma and Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi.
FX announced Tuesday that it has ordered the series. A news release said “Reservation Dogs” will follow four native teens in rural Oklahoma who spend their days committing crime ... and fighting it.
The shot-in-Okmulgee pilot was written by Harjo and Waititi, whose films include “Thor: Ragnarok.” Both, along with Garrett Basch, are executive producers.
“Sterlin Harjo draws deeply on his experiences as a native Oklahoman to make Reservation Dogs a true-to-life and incredibly funny story of youth, courage and misadventures,” Nick Grad, FX Entertainment president of original programming, said in the news release.
“Taika Waititi lends his considerable talents to the series, helping Sterlin and their creative partner Garrett Basch produce a unique and original series we can’t wait for audiences to see.”
Said Harjo: “As longtime friends, it was only natural that Taika and I found a project together, and what better than a show that celebrates the complementary storytelling styles of our Indigenous communities — mine in Oklahoma and Taika’s in Aotearoa. We’re thrilled by the opportunity to tell the Reservation Dogs’ story with our amazing cast and crew, Garrett Basch, and the whole team at FX.”
Casting, led by casting director Angelique Midthunder, features D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ("Creeped Out") as Bear, Devery Jacobs ("American Gods") as Elora Danan, Paulina Alexis ("Beans") as Willie Jack and Lane Factor (newcomer) as Cheese.
The pilot also features guest stars Tamara Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Macon Blair, Kirk Fox, Matty Cardarople, Dallas Goldtooth, Lil Mike and Funny Bone.