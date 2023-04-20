Actor Sam Witwer, whose career has taken him to the “Star Wars” universe and other fan-favorite franchises, will make a store appearance 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Impulse Creations, 8228 E. 61st St, Suite 121.

Admission is $6 with special package deals available with advance purchase. There will be a cost for autographs and selfies. Attendance for children under 12 is free with a paid adult ticket purchase. Go to impulsecreations.com for details.

Three questions with Witwer in advance of his Tulsa trip:

Your resume includes “Battlestar Galactica,” “Smallville,” “Supergirl,” “Riverdale,” “Star Trek,” “The Walking Dead,” the animated DC universe and multiple “Star Wars projects. You covered just about every base when it comes to fan-favorite franchises in pop culture. What’s your best story from being involved in any of those franchises?

“Too many stories... From nearly having car accidents while being offered parts over the phone, to stumbling over my words in attempting to converse intelligently with George Lucas, to nearly burning in a fire gag gone wrong. I’ve been kind of all over the place, and have the, uh, shall we say, scars to prove it. But, in all sincerity, I’m extraordinarily lucky. I’ve been privileged to forge a career in a damned near impossible industry, and more than that, I’ve been able to further the work of stories and artists that I grew up loving."

All fans have a show or franchise they get jazzed about. As a kid — or maybe even now — is there a show or franchise that hits you in a sweet spot?

“Star Wars! Without a doubt, Star Wars. I grew up playing with Star Wars action figures, then when I was a bit older, my friends and I lost ourselves in the wonderful Star Wars role playing Game by West End Games. I’ve been greatly absorbed in every aspect of those stories, from video games to books to collectibles. When I finally had a chance to contribute, I found myself somewhat prepared for the task, at least as far as my enthusiasm was concerned. I’d never dreamed that the first job, “Star Wars the Force Unleashed,” would lead to a very happy 15-year working relationship with Lucasfilm."

Tell me about what’s happening this weekend at Impulse Creations in Tulsa. Are you on an appearance tour and, generally, what do you most enjoy about these kind of events?

"It’s an opportunity to connect with the customer! To thank them! These people are -- well, they’re me. I am them. I’m a giant fan of stories, and specifically these stories. I hope that they feel I’ve honored the opportunities that I’ve been gifted with over the years."