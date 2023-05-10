Free weekly screenings of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” are coming to Circle Cinema this summer. Co-created by Oklahoman Sterlin Harjo, the groundbreaking series debuted in 2021 and has been met with universal acclaim.

The free screenings, courtesy of FX Networks, will begin with the series’ first two episodes Tuesday, June 6. Two episodes will continue each week through the full run of seasons one and two.

“Whether it’s your first time seeing the show or a re-watch, everyone is welcome to experience the show at Circle,” Chuck Foxen, Circle Cinema’s deputy director and programmer, said. “As important as it is to support Indigenous stories and locally made art, it’s just as important to provide access to those works. We’re proud to partner with FX and showcase the series free for everyone.”

From co-creators and executive producers Harjo and Taika Waititi, “Reservation Dogs” follows the exploits of four Indigenous teens in rural Oklahoma who, after the death of a friend, scheme to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.

Filmed primarily in Okmulgee, “Reservation Dogs” is a breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television both in front of and behind the camera. Every writer, director and series regular is Indigenous.

In conjunction with the screenings, guests can also see behind-the-scenes season three photos taken by Cherokee photographer Shane Brown. The photos will be shown at a special exhibit in the Circle Cinema Gallery throughout August. Brown is the official on-set photographer. His photos will give attendees a look at the show’s filmmaking process and provide hints at stories to come in the new season.

The exhibit will debut with a Thursday, Aug. 3 reception attended by Brown. Gallery exhibits are always free and open to the public during Circle Cinema’s business hours.

For more information about the free screenings, visit circlecinema.org or call 918-585-3456. Season three of “Reservation Dogs” premieres in August and will stream exclusively on FX on Hulu.