Four cast members announced for soon-to-film 'Tulsa King' series

Co-stars have been announced for “Tulsa King,” a Paramount+ series starring Sylvester Stallone that will soon begin filming in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”) and Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) have joined the cast.

“Tulsa King” follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), who, after he is released from prison after 25 years, is exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa.

Said a news release about the series: “Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Manfredi slowly builds a ‘crew’ from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.”

Casella will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family.

Lombardozzi will play Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi, underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family.

Piazza will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie’s henchman.

Will will play Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots.

“Tulsa King” was created by Taylor Sheridan of “Yellowstone” and is the latest addition to Sheridan’s expanding Paramount+ empire, which includes the service’s top-two-performing original series, “1883” and “Mayor of Kingstown,” as well as the upcoming series “Lioness,” “Land Man,” “1932” and several projects in development.

Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”) is serving as executive producer, writer and showrunner of “Tulsa King.”

