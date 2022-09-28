 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former radio personality Mary Stone shares feel-good story about Kevin James before his return to Tulsa

Mary Stone and Kevin James

Mary Stone (left) celebrated her 40th birthday with (surprise!) Kevin James and her friends in 1996. Courtesy Mary Stone

 Jimmie Tramel

Actor and comedian Kevin James ("King of Queens") is performing Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort, so that provides an excuse to share a Tulsan's story about a past encounter.

Former Tulsa radio personality Mary Stone said James was a headliner at Tulsa Comedy Club 26 years ago -- Sept. 12, 1996. Stone, celebrating her 40th birthday, went to the show with a group of friends. She and her friends heckled James, which led to him interacting with the group. Stone said they spoke to him at intermission and again at show’s end.

“I invited him to go club hopping for my birthday and he did!” she said. “I drove him to the Ocean Club, Incahoots and one more place. He danced with all of us and bought drinks for us.”

Stone shared photos of the night on the town. She’s hoping for a meet and greet (and a fresh batch of photos) when James returns to Tulsa for his River Spirit show. Maybe, she said, he will autograph her old photos.

Regardless, Stone bets she’s the only person in Tulsa who can say she spent her 40th birthday with Kevin James.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

