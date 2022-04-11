Former Miss Tulsa Tori Meehan still among castaways prior to two-hour edition of 'Survivor'

Tori Meehan, a former Miss Tulsa from Jenks, is still “alive” on the 42nd season of “Survivor.”
A special two-hour edition of the reality competition will air 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 on CBS, and it can be streamed live or on demand via Paramount+.
Castaways will drop their buffs and rearrange tribes before an “intense” immunity challenge, according to promotional information. Also, one castaway is taken to another island and has the power to change the game.
Meehan, 25, is among 18 new castaways competing for a $1 million prize. She said in a Facebook post prior to the season premiere that being on the show is a dream come true.
A graduate of Oral Roberts University, Meehan is a therapist (torimeehan.com) in Rogers, Arkansas.
People are also reading…
Following is a roster of the castaways who enlisted to compete on the current season:
VATI Tribe (Green):
Jenny Kim, creative director (3rd Eliminated)
Chanelle Howell, executive recruiter
Lydia Meredith, waitress
Mike Turner, retired firefighter
Daniel Strunk, law clerk (5th Eliminated)
Hai Giang, data scientist
TAKU Tribe (Orange):
Marya Sherron, stay-at-home mom (2nd Eliminated)
Lindsay Dolashewich, dietitian
Maryanne Oketch, seminary student
Jackson Fox, healthcare worker (Exited game)
Omar Zaheer, veterinarian
Jonathan Young, beach service co. owner
IKA Tribe (Blue):
Drea Wheeler, fitness consultant
Tori Meehan, therapist
Swati Goel, Ivy League student (4th Eliminated)
Rocksroy Bailey, stay-at-home dad
Romeo Escobar, pageant coach
Zach Wurtenberger, student (1st Eliminated)