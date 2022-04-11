 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Miss Tulsa Tori Meehan still among castaways prior to two-hour edition of 'Survivor'

SURVIVOR

Former Miss Tulsa Tori Meehan, second from left, is still standing on "Survivor." Meehan was photographed alongside fellow castaways Rocksroy Bailey, Drea Wheeler and Romeo Escobar. 

 Courtesy, Robert Voets, CBS Entertainment

Tori Meehan, a former Miss Tulsa from Jenks, is still “alive” on the 42nd season of “Survivor.”

A special two-hour edition of the reality competition will air 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 on CBS, and it can be streamed live or on demand via Paramount+.

Castaways will drop their buffs and rearrange tribes before an “intense” immunity challenge, according to promotional information. Also, one castaway is taken to another island and has the power to change the game.

Meehan, 25, is among 18 new castaways competing for a $1 million prize. She said in a Facebook post prior to the season premiere that being on the show is a dream come true.

A graduate of Oral Roberts University, Meehan is a therapist (torimeehan.com) in Rogers, Arkansas.

Following is a roster of the castaways who enlisted to compete on the current season:

VATI Tribe (Green):

Jenny Kim, creative director (3rd Eliminated)

Chanelle Howell, executive recruiter

Lydia Meredith, waitress

Mike Turner, retired firefighter

Daniel Strunk, law clerk (5th Eliminated)

Hai Giang, data scientist

TAKU Tribe (Orange):

Marya Sherron, stay-at-home mom (2nd Eliminated)

Lindsay Dolashewich, dietitian

Maryanne Oketch, seminary student

Jackson Fox, healthcare worker (Exited game)

Omar Zaheer, veterinarian

Jonathan Young, beach service co. owner

IKA Tribe (Blue):

Drea Wheeler, fitness consultant

Tori Meehan, therapist

Swati Goel, Ivy League student (4th Eliminated)

Rocksroy Bailey, stay-at-home dad

Romeo Escobar, pageant coach

Zach Wurtenberger, student (1st Eliminated)

