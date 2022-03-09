Former Miss Tulsa Tori Meehan among 'Survivor' competitors

Tori Meehan, a former Miss Tulsa from Jenks, is among competitors on the 42nd season of “Survivor.”

The two-hour season premiere is scheduled to air 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 on CBS. The series also is available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

Meehan, 25, is among 18 new castaways competing for a $1 million prize on the reality series. After the cast was announced, she shared on social media that being chosen to be on “Survivor” was the toughest secret she has ever had to keep. She said in a Faceboook post that being on the show is a dream come true.

“And anyone who has met me can attest to that because I’d talk about it all the time,” she wrote.

“It was never a question of if I’d get on ‘Survivor,’ but when because I knew I was never going to stop auditioning until (1) I finally got the call and they told me I made it, even if it took 15 more years of applying! or (2) They banned me from applying ever again because of how annoying I was.”

A graduate of Oral Roberts University, Meehan is a therapist (torimeehan.com) in Rogers, Arkansas.

