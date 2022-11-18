Filming in Oklahoma 'challenging and wonderful,' 'Tulsa King' showrunner Terence Winter says

The shot-in-Oklahoma series “Tulsa King” starring Sylvester Stallone as displaced mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi premiered Nov. 13 and will continue with new episodes weekly on Paramount+.

Three questions with showrunner Terence Winter:

1. How was the experience of shooting in Oklahoma?

“Oklahoma was challenging and wonderful at the same time. I had no idea how hot it would be. I don’t think anybody did. When we first got there, it was freezing and then, within days, it was 106 degrees and then stayed that way for like five months. You guys are probably used to that, but we were like, ‘What the hell just happened?’

“But it was great. We shot a little bit in Tulsa — mostly in Oklahoma City — and the people could not have been lovelier. The food was great. The steak is off the charts. I think my cholesterol level is finally normalizing again. I don’t think I ate more steak in a five-month period in my entire life. But it was really cool.

“Unlike shooting in New York or Los Angeles where I am used to, the idea of having wide-open spaces and just having plenty of room to park your trucks and do your thing made getting through the days a lot easier. There was really great infrastructure. We had great crews and a great talent pool for extras. It was something I would highly recommend to any film crew.”

2. Why wasn’t “Tulsa King” filmed exclusively in Tulsa? I had heard the reason was Oklahoma City had a sound stage you could use and Tulsa did not.

“That was a big factor. A lot of our work took place on the stage. For example, Dwight’s hotel room was built on a sound stage and various other sets that we needed. It made a big difference in terms of our schedule, so as much as we would have liked to have shot the entire thing in Tulsa, Oklahoma City just ended up making more sense at the end of the day. I’m sure people in Tulsa are going to be looking at locations and saying, ‘Wait a minute! That’s not Tulsa.’ Apologies in advance.”

3. The original setting for the series was Kansas City. Why was the location switched to Tulsa?

“I ended up changing it. The idea is that this is a guy who is sent to the middle of nowhere that has no Italian-American mob presence at all, and Kansas City has a very long, storied history with the mob. If you remember in the movie ‘Casino,’ when the guys were calling back home, they were actually calling Kansas City. It was too close to New York in that sense, so I needed a place that was more obscure that would feel that it had no connection to the Italian mafia at all, and that place turned out to be Tulsa.”