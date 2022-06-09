Filming begins in Tulsa on "Karen Kingsbury's A Thousand Tomorrows"

Filming is underway in Tulsa for a new project.

The project? Sony Pictures' AFFIRM Originals, in association with Red Clay Studios, announced that Colin Ford (“We Bought a Zoo”) and Rose Reid (“Finding You”) will star in "Karen Kingsbury’s A Thousand Tomorrows,” a series adapted from New York Times bestselling author Karen Kingsbury’s novel of the same name.

Ford portrays Cody Gunner, an athletically gifted young man drawn to bull riding to distance himself from his famous father and manage the resentment he carries for both his parents. Gunner lives a charmed life at the top of the professional rodeo circuit, filled with superficial relationships, until he meets Ali Daniels (played by Reid), a champion barrel racer protecting a secret of her own and for whom he’s willing to risk everything for a mere thousand tomorrows.

“I’m thrilled that these talented actors, Colin (Ford) and Rose (Reid), both Nashville natives, have signed on to bring these characters to life,” said Cassidy Lunnen, Red Clay Studios CEO and executive producer of “Karen Kingsbury’s A Thousand Tomorrows.” “The high-stakes world of a professional rodeo and this delicate love story combine to inspire viewers in each episode.”

Ford’s feature-film debut was at age 5 in “Sweet Home Alabama” (2002), before working on several projects, including his recurring role as young Sam Winchester in “Supernatural” (2007-2016) and Dylan Mae opposite Matt Damon in “We Bought a Zoo” (2011). More recently, the 25-year-old actor portrayed Josh Wheeler, a lead character in “Daybreak” (2019). When considering this role, Ford says he found inspiration from time in his childhood riding horses while on family holiday.

“Some of my most memorable childhood vacations were on Alisal Ranch in Solvang, California, where I loved riding horses, fishing and seeing rodeos,” said Ford. “When offered this chance to portray a national champion bull rider — to become ‘Cody Gunner’ — I was all in; I’m truly excited to be a part of such a wonderful love story.”

Reid is best known for her leading roles in “Finding You” (2020) and “The World We Make” (2019). She brings her loves of Western horseback riding and inspiring stories to the role of Ali Daniels.

“Ali’s relentless spirit really drew me to the project,” said Reid. “She’s fighting an uphill battle, yet she saddles up every day because it’s what she loves to do. I really admire that dedication to love.”

“Colin Ford and Rose Reid bring a wonderful chemistry to their roles,” said Rich Peluso, Executive Vice President and Head of AFFIRM Films, which oversees AFFIRM Originals. “Set against the backdrop of a high-energy rodeo competition, Karen (Kingsbury) has created a beautiful story of romance between a broken ‘Cody’ chasing an elusive ‘Ali’ that evolves into a deep and selfless love story of two people who are made whole together. We’re excited to see this beloved and important book series come to life on the screen.”

“Karen Kingsbury’s A Thousand Tomorrows” is preliminarily set to premiere exclusively on the Pure Flix streaming service late this year.

