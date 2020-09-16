Filmed on Oklahoma ranch, 'The Bradshaw Bunch' set to debut

One daughter has a secret. How far will Dad go to learn the secret?
Another daughter is getting unwanted career help from her father, but at least his heart is in the right place.
There’s another daughter, too, and maybe Dad has a scheme cooked up that involves her family.
The dad is Terry Bradshaw, and the location for his new reality show is Oklahoma.
“The Bradshaw Bunch” premieres at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, on E!. The series follows the Pro Football Hall of Famer and broadcaster on his ranch in Thackerville as he interacts with wife Tammy, three daughters and grandchildren.
What brought Bradshaw (raised in Louisiana, spent NFL years in Pittsburgh) to Oklahoma?
Is there drama on the ranch?
How is Bradshaw as a dad?
Those were among questions tackled by Bradshaw during an interview that will appear in an upcoming edition of the Tulsa World.
“I’m excited and a little nervous to let the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls,” Bradshaw said in a news release about the series. “I never know what will happen next around here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin ... I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it’s nothing compared to having three girls.”
Bradshaw, who seems to be a born entertainer, said this during a Monday phone interview with the Tulsa World: “It’s so much fun to make people laugh. It feels so good to see people with a smile on their face, especially right now with what we are going through.”
