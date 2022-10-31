Entertaining 'Tulsa King' debut should make viewers eager to discover what happens next

If audience reaction is a measuring stick for how a new TV series will be received, then “Tulsa King” is due for a royal embrace.

Sylvester Stallone stars as New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi in “Tulsa King,” a soon-to-debut series from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan. “Tulsa King” will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ with two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 13.

A sneak preview — the season five premiere of “Yellowstone” and the series premiere of “Tulsa King” — was offered Saturday at select AMC theaters, including Classic Owasso 12 and AMC Southroads 20.

The Owasso double feature drew a packed house. Attendees quietly acknowledged familiar sights when seeing them on the big screen and they reacted at a higher decibel level when laughing at situations and humorous dialogue in the first chapter of a gangster in a strange land.

The episode begins with Stallone’s character expecting compensation from his mafia “family” because he kept his mouth shut during a 25-year prison stay. Manfredi is surprised to hear that his payback is a one-way trip to Tulsa — where he has no connections — to begin anew.

It’s easy to root for Stallone’s character, gangster and all. He’s personable, says clever things and needs to get caught up on vocabulary and tech changes that occurred while he was incarcerated. He immediately secures a wing man, a business partner (it was one of those offers you can’t refuse) and a romantic interest. Do something to trigger him, however, and it’s an invitation for violence.

“Tulsa King” is entertaining, period, and chatter was upbeat as sneak preview-ers exited the theater.

If Tulsans want to find something to dislike, the rural-ness of Tulsa seems exaggerated, presumably for contrast’s sake. The preview episode could give a person the idea that Tulsa International Airport is a haul from the city and that a local car dealer could be prone to dress like Herb Tarlek at a dude ranch. Manfredi orders his first Oklahoma meal at a roadside honky tonk with an exterior phone booth (do those still exist?). Ultimately, the Mayo Hotel gets a nice shout-out.

A surprise (let’s not spoil it) near the end of the debut episode figures to make Manfredi’s Tulsa adventure all the more interesting. Hint: His relationship status could be classified as “beyond complicated.”

What happens next? Following the Nov. 13 broadcast premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+.

Tulsa King | Inside Tulsa King | Paramount+