Emmy-winning 'Schitt's Creek' to air on Tulsa Channel 19 beginning Sept. 28

The TV series "Schitt's Creek," which earlier this month set a record for the most Emmy Awards presented to a comedy in a single year, will be shown beginning Monday, Sept. 28, on Tulsa's KQCW channel 19. Episodes will be aired at 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The series won a total of nine Emmy Awards for its final season, including best comedy series. The show's four lead actors also won in their categories, the first time such a sweep has happened in Emmy Award history.
“Schitt’s Creek” centers around an outrageously wealthy video store magnate, Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy); his former soap-star wife, Moira (Catherine O'Hara); and their two adult children — the self-described black sheep of the family, David (Daniel Levy), and career socialite Alexis (Annie Murphy).
When the family suddenly find themselves broke, they have no choice but to move to Schitt's Creek, a small town Johnny once bought as a joke. Forced to live out of a motel, with their pampered lives a memory, they struggle to find jobs and relationships and, most importantly, figure out what it means to be a family in the lovable town they’ve reluctantly come to call home.
Since its debut in 2015, "Schitt's Creek" has been one of the most critically acclaimed comedies on television. Vanity Fair proclaimed it “simply the best,” while Variety said it has “become part of the zeitgeist.” The series has been heralded by Vogue as “a breath of fresh air” and “a delight” by The Atlantic, while the New York Times said it’s gone “from humble origins to the pinnacle of TV acclaim.”
Commissioned by CBC, "Schitt’s Creek" was created by the father-and-son team of Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy and is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. "Schitt’s Creek" is produced in association with CBC and Pop TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.
